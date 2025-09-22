Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Midsomer Murders Season 24 (22 September)

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County.

The Past Beneath Us Season 1 (22 September)

Documentary Series. Archaeology is not only the study of the past, but also of the future. Two hundred years on from Raffles’ landing, a team of archaeologists are digging deep to unearth new artefacts that will reshape what we think we know about Singapore.

Secret Nazi Bases Season 4 (22 September)

Documentary Series. An examination of hidden structures built by the Nazis, from tunnels to towers, artillery sites, resistance nests, and communication centres.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Brilliant Minds. Image: NBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Inspired by Oliver Sacks and starring Zachary Quinto, this fascinating medical drama explores the human brain with compassion and complexity. Season 2 dives deeper into family revelations and neurological mysteries. Watch the trailer.

The Hotel Inspector Season 18 (23 September)

Reality Series. The Hotel Inspector travels to various struggling hotels to give them advice and suggestions on how to improve their business.

Botched Season 8 (23 September)

Reality Series. Horrible plastic surgeries gone wrong are looked at by two of California’s best plastic surgeons.

Great British Railway Journeys Season 14 (23 September)

Reality Series. All aboard! Michael Portillo explores the UK the railways made. Uncover hidden gems and fascinating communities from across the nation.

Rick Stein’s Food Stories Season 1 (24 September)

Reality Series. Rick Stein celebrates the best of British food, meeting the people and discovering the stories behind the country’s beloved dishes.

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes Season 1 (24 September)

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes. Image: HGTV. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Alan Cumming travels to spectacular properties as he seeks inspiration for his own dream home. Watch the trailer.

Escape To The Country Season 32 (24 September)

Reality Series. A series which helps prospective buyers find their dream home in the country.

Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig (24 September)

Reality Series. Sandi Toksvig explores the delights of the UK’s wildest, most remote and beautifully designed holiday digs, accompanied by some of the nation’s most fascinating and funny people. Watch the trailer.

Grand Designs Season 23 (25 September)

Grand Designs. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Presenter Kevin McCloud follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as intrepid individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.

Outback Opal Hunters Season 14 (26 September)

Reality Series. The world’s toughest treasure hunters look for Opal in the Outback.

Utopia (26 September)

Film. A soldier searching for his missing wife breaks into a high-tech facility, believing she’s been caught in a human trafficking ring. But beyond its walls, he finds a surreal, futuristic fantasy park where reality and illusion blur. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (21 September)

Film. Renée Zellweger returns as Bridget, now a single mum of two navigating grief and rediscovery. With wit and resilience, she reclaims her identity, challenges societal expectations and proves that reinvention isn’t just possible, it’s powerful. Watch the trailer.

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef Season 4 (19 September)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef. Image: Fox. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Ramsay’s culinary gauntlet returns with high-stakes challenges across three different levels – basement, middle and top level, each with its own challenges. Season 4 showcases diverse talent, fierce mentorship and steaming hot competitive cooking.

