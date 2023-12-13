Nemesis: ABC series about Coalition spruiks ‘ambition, betrayal and revenge’

The ABC has released the first-look trailer for its forthcoming three-part docuseries Nemesis, billed as ‘the inside story of ambition, betrayal and revenge in the Coalition years of government.’

The show, it adds, will ‘take you inside nine years of Coalition government under Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison in a revealing tale of politics, ambition and power. Key players tell all in candid interviews that capture this tumultuous period and the personalities behind it, showing how the three Prime Ministers gained, wielded and ultimately lost power’.

​The landmark production continues the ABC’s tradition of documenting Australia’s political history, following in footsteps of Labor in Power, The Howard Years and The Killing Season, but in a break with previous series, Nemesis is told using the narration-less format with the participants telling their story in their own words.

Interviews were conducted by Gold Walkley award winning investigative journalist and author Mark Willacy, with the aim of revealing what happened behind closed doors during the Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison years.

The team behind the series is drawn from the key current affairs and political shows from across the ABC, including the Investigations team, Australian Story, Foreign Correspondent, Insiders and Four Corners.

Nemesis premieres on ABC and ABC iview on 29 January 2024.