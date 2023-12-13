News

Nemesis: ABC series about Coalition spruiks ‘ambition, betrayal and revenge’

The three-part series will delve into the Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison years in Australia.
13 Dec 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Nemesis. Image: ABC.

The ABC has released the first-look trailer for its forthcoming three-part docuseries Nemesis, billed as ‘the inside story of ambition, betrayal and revenge in the Coalition years of government.’

The show, it adds, will ‘take you inside nine years of Coalition government under Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison in a revealing tale of politics, ambition and power.  Key players tell all in candid interviews that capture this tumultuous period and the personalities behind it, showing how the three Prime Ministers gained, wielded and ultimately lost power’.  

​The landmark production continues the ABC’s tradition of documenting Australia’s political history, following in footsteps of Labor in PowerThe Howard Years and The Killing Season, but in a break with previous series, Nemesis is told using the narration-less format with the participants telling their story in their own words.

Interviews were conducted by Gold Walkley award winning investigative journalist and author Mark Willacy, with the aim of revealing what happened behind closed doors during the Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison years.  

The team behind the series is drawn from the key current affairs and political shows from across the ABC, including the Investigations team, Australian StoryForeign Correspondent, Insiders and Four Corners

Nemesis premieres on ABC and ABC iview on 29 January 2024.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

