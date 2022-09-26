NCIS: Sydney to hire emerging Australian scriptwriters

Screen Australia has confirmed a collaboration with Endemol Shine Australia (A Banijay company) and Paramount+, which will offer up to five early-mid career screenwriters the opportunity to be embedded in the script department for NCIS: Sydney S1.

The NCIS: Sydney S1 Script Department Program is aimed at providing Australian screenwriters with high-level training to further strengthen their career trajectory in scripted, episodic storytelling.



Placed writers will be given the opportunity to join the series’ global-calibre script department and benefit from the backing of experienced creatives, including senior script coordinators, writers and editors, who will guide the process and contribute directly to the writers’ learning and professional development.

This is a 10-week full-time paid opportunity designed to immerse selected Australian screenwriters in all facets of the script development process. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to rotate through all roles that make up a global-calibre script department and gain invaluable experience on one of the world’s most successful TV dramas.

‘We’re thrilled to facilitate this program which will enable early to mid-career writers to completely immerse themselves and learn in a writer’s room of an established world-leading franchise, here in Australia,’ said Screen Australia Head of Content, Grainne Brunsdon. ‘It’s an exceptional chance to upskill our local creatives and position them to achieve global success with local productions.

‘In an increasingly competitive global entertainment landscape this insight and experience is invaluable. We’re pleased to be working with partners Paramount ANZ, CBS Studios and ESA who share our passion for creating career pathways in the local sector.’

‘We are so pleased that the first international series of the iconic NCIS franchise will be shot here in Australia,’ Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Paramount ANZ, Beverley McGarvey, said. ‘NCIS: Sydney comes with many fantastic opportunities for local actors, production crew and writers, to be part of such a legacy franchise, and now with the NCIS: Sydney S1 Script Department Program, there is even more scope for Aussie writers and creatives to learn, grow and contribute on a global scale.’

Chief Executive Officer Endemol Shine Australia, Peter Newman, said: ‘We are delighted to announce our partnership with Screen Australia for this very important writer’s initiative on NCIS: Sydney, the first international iteration of this iconic franchise.

‘We are proud to champion local emerging creative talent and look forward to seeing them thrive, learning alongside a number of Australia’s most experienced screenwriters to deliver an incredible series for Paramount+. We can’t wait for NCIS: Sydney to showcase Australian storytelling on an international stage.’

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Endemol Shine Australia, NCIS: Sydney marks the first iteration of the hit NCIS series based outside of the United States. Announced in February, the original series and latest installment of the iconic global franchise will launch exclusively on Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia.

Applications for the NCIS: Sydney S1 Script Department Program are open now and close 5pm AEST Thursday 06 October 2022 and can be made via the Screen Australia application portal. For eligibility requirements and how to apply see Guidelines here.