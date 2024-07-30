NCIS: Sydney flies to Darwin for Season 2

Two special episodes of NCIS: Sydney, produced by Endemol Shine Australia, CBS Studios, Paramount Australia, and Screen Territory, are set to film in Darwin.

The special two-part, one-hour episodes of NCIS: Sydney will be distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Filming is scheduled to commence in Darwin and its surrounding areas later this year.

NCIS: Sydney, the first international iteration of the NCIS franchise outside of the US, follows a team of NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP). In its second season, this team faces a formidable adversary that threatens the region’s stability and the team’s cohesion.

‘What better way to showcase the brilliant Northern Territory to the rest of the world.’ said Rick Maier, Creative Advisor of Drama, Paramount Australia. ‘We are incredibly proud to celebrate each and every new milestone for NCIS: Sydney.’

Since its launch, NCIS: Sydney has become one of the most-watched local series on Paramount+ Australia. It premiered as the #1 new series on CBS in the fall of the 2023-2024 season, reaching over 10.2 million viewers in the U.S. and averaging more than 8 million multiplatform viewers per episode. The series has also been nominated for a TV Week Logie Award for Best Drama Series.

NCIS: Sydney – Season 1 trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

‘Screen Territory is thrilled to see the Top End become a part of the NCIS legacy as one of the longest-running and most successful TV franchises ever,’ said Jennie Hughes, Director of Screen Territory.

‘NCIS: Sydney has enjoyed immense success with global audiences, and we look forward to the Territory showcasing its unique locations to this beloved series franchise. We also look forward to contributing the talents and abilities of our local screen production crews and creative talents. We welcome the NCIS team to the Northern Territory and anticipate building and fostering this new production relationship with Endemol Shine Australia and Paramount.’

The NCIS franchise boasts over 300 million viewers globally across various platforms, making it one of the world’s most successful television franchises.

Season 1 of NCIS: Sydney is streaming now on Paramount+.