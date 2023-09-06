NCIS Sydney: first look and premiere date

Paramount+ has released the first look images for its forthcoming series NCIS: Sydney, which will stream exclusively on from 10 November in Australia.

Filmed in Australia, NCIS: Sydney is the first-ever international series from the global NCIS franchise outside of the US, and, according to the blurb, ‘sees rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific. The brilliant and eclectic team of US NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multi-national taskforce, to keep naval crimes in check, in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.’

NCIS: Sydney. Image: Paramount+.

The NCIS: Sydney team will be led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey played by Olivia Swann (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The River Wild) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey played by Todd Lasance (Without Remorse, Spartacus: War of the Damned). They are joined by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP Forensic Scientist, Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson and William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP Forensic Pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia, and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution, NCIS: Sydney is created by Morgan O’Neill (Les Norton), who also serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia’s Sara Richardson (RFDS) and Sue Seeary (Ten Pound Poms), with Michele Bennett (Mr Inbetween) as producer.

NCIS: Sydney. Image: Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney premieres on 10 November on Paramount+ in Australia. Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season, will drop weekly on Fridays. Internationally, NCIS: Sydney will premiere in the U.S. on Monday, 13 November on The CBS Television Network, with additional Paramount+ international markets to follow at a later date.