Natalie Miller Fellowship Catalyst Grant recipients named

The Natalie Miller Fellowship (NMF) announced today the recipients of its first-ever NMF Catalyst Grants.

Karina Libbey, Marisa Marsionis, Kim Munro, Felicity Wilkinson, and Lee-Ann Woon have each been awarded $5,000 to support their leadership aspirations in the Australian screen industry.

The newly introduced grants were available to female and female-identifying applicants with a minimum of three years of professional experience in the Australian screen industry. The grants received support from Creative Partnerships Australia through Plus1 and generous donations from the Catalyst Campaign.

‘From a diverse and impressive range of applicants, the inaugural Catalyst grants have been awarded to five women working in various sectors of the Australian screen industry, from exhibition and distribution to sound post-production and education, and at varying career stages,’ said NMF President Sasha Close.

‘The Natalie Miller Fellowship is thrilled to be able to support the leadership development of these women via this new grant stream. The proposals each of the five recipients will undertake over the next 12 months are individual, inspiring and uniquely tailored to developing their skill set, leadership aspirations and goals. Congratulations.’

About the grant recipients

Karina Libbey is a screen culture specialist, having worked in the film industry for over 15 years. An experienced film and events programmer, her passion lies in creating an inclusive, active, and welcoming screen culture.

Her previous roles include Public Engagement Manager at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, Travelling Film Festival Manager for Sydney Film Festival and Festival Manager at The Festivalists.

She currently works as a freelance consultant while completing a Master of Arts: Screen Business at AFTRS and has extensive representation across many industry bodies including serving as a member of the Independent Cinemas Australia Associate and AACTA.

Marisa Marsionis is a sound editor based in Sydney, with work spanning features, TV, short films, TVCs and podcasts. After graduating with a Bachelor of Music and Sound Design from UTS, she quickly gained an internship as an assistant sound editor, falling in love with the screen industry.

Marsionis was then hired as a junior sound designer at Wildbear Entertainment, working on projects such as And We Danced, a documentary series on The Australian Ballet; and Jurassic World by Brickman, an immersive Lego exhibition co-produced with Universal Studios. In 2021, she moved back to Sydney and went freelance with a focus on long-form drama. Recent projects include Three Thousand Years of Longing, Wolf Like Me and Elvis.

Kim Munro is a documentary maker, organiser, researcher, and educator whose work exploring how expanded practices, experimental forms, and emerging technologies intersect with social, cultural, and environmental issues has been published and screened on ABC as well as at local and international galleries and festivals.

She most recently co-edited the collection of documentary essays, Constructions of the Real: Intersections of Documentary-based Film Practice and Theory (Intellect, 2023). Kim was the conference programmer for the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) for the 2020 and 2021 events and is also a lecturer at the University of South Australia.

Felicity Wilkinson is a film and television producer based in Tasmania. In 2022 she commenced with Blue Rocket Productions as Production Manager before moving into her current role as Head of Productions, where she oversees exciting projects on her slate as Producer with subsidiary drama and factual company, Story Engine.

An active collaborator and volunteer within her local arts and filmmaking community, she is also proudly on the WIFT Tasmania committee.

Lee-Ann Woon is an award-winning strategic marketing professional with a passion for film that has led her around the world to leading independent film distributors eOne Canada, StudioCanal UK and Madman Entertainment.

From blockbuster franchises to Oscar winners, documentaries to family films, Lee-Ann has a track record in delivering innovative and creative campaigns across a diverse range of audiences and budgets. Career highlights include Hunt for the Wilderpeople (highest grossing NZ film of all time in Australia and NZ), winning UK Music Marketing Initiative of the year for Searching for Sugar Man, orchestrating a meet up with Celine Dion and the stars of The Breaker Upperers and the AACTA-award winning documentary, The Australian Dream.

For more information about the catalyst grants, visit the Natalie Miller Fellowship website.