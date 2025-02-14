News

 > News

Murray Bartlett is a crazed techno tyrant in first trailer for O’Dessa

Catch Australian actor Murray Bartlett as a techno tyrant in the rock opera O'Dessa.
14 Feb 2025 12:37
Silvi Vann-Wall
Official poster for O'Dessa. Image: Disney+, 20th Century Studios. Crop by ScreenHub.

Film

Official poster for O’Dessa. Image: Disney+, 20th Century Studios. Crop by ScreenHub.

Share Icon

Australian actor Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) is Plutonovich, the sci-fi super tyrant taking over the world in new high-concept rock film O’Dessa.

In the trailer for O’Dessa, released this morning, Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink sings her way to freedom through a post-apocalyptic world, finding love and fighting evil (namely Bartlett’s aforementioned entertainment mogul Plutonovich) along the way.

‘There was this moment where I was just like, “Oh my God. I can’t believe I said yes to this. Fuck. What am I doing?!”‘ Sink told Variety about O’Dessa earlier this year.

The film is described as an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Disney+ has announced that Searchlight Pictures’ O’Dessa, written and directed by Geremy Jasper, will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on 13 March 2025.

Watch the trailer for O’Dessa:

O’Dessa is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geremy Jasper (Patti Cake$), and stars SAG Award® nominee Sadie Sink (The Whale), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Elvis), Emmy Award® winner and SAG Award® nominee Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Regina Hall (Girls Trip).

ScreenHub: White Lotus Season 3: what time’s check-out?

The film is produced by Michael Gottwald (Beasts of the Southern Wild) and Noah Stahl (Patti Cake$). Lourenço Sant’Anna, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Alan Terpins are executive producers.

O’Dessa will have its world premiere on 8 March at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. After its SXSW premiere, O’Dessa will debut on Hulu on 13 March in the USA, and on Disney+ here in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

The Last Showgirl. Image: Madman Entertainment
Features

What's on this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

The Last Showgirl, The Monkey, Bird and more new films in Australian cinemas now.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Triangle of Sadness, Östlund's predecessor to The Entertainment System is Down. Image: Sharmill Films/Sunnyi Melles, 2022. © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection. Streaming on SBS On Demand. Streaming December 2024.
News

The Entertainment System is Down: Sharmill nabs rights to new darkly satirical Ruben Östlund film

Australia will see Ruben Östlund's latest satire The Entertainment System is Down thanks to Sharmill Films.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Nosferatu. Image: Focus Features/Universal Pictures. Films streaming now.
Features

Best 15 films streaming now on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, SBS, Paramount+, Prime & Apple TV+

Discover 15 great films streaming now.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Neeson, pictured here in Blacklight, is helping Victoria punch above its weight. Image: Briarcliff Entertainment.
News

Liam Neeson is back in Victoria for his third film there in four years

Neeson and the production team are currently working on set at the state's Bacchus Marsh Aerodrome for his new film,…

Paul Dalgarno
Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Australian films streaming now.
Features

Best 8 Australian films streaming now

Talk to Me, Shayda and Better Man ... Discover these 8 Australian films streaming now.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login