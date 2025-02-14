Murray Bartlett is a crazed techno tyrant in first trailer for O’Dessa

Australian actor Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) is Plutonovich, the sci-fi super tyrant taking over the world in new high-concept rock film O’Dessa.

In the trailer for O’Dessa, released this morning, Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink sings her way to freedom through a post-apocalyptic world, finding love and fighting evil (namely Bartlett’s aforementioned entertainment mogul Plutonovich) along the way.

‘There was this moment where I was just like, “Oh my God. I can’t believe I said yes to this. Fuck. What am I doing?!”‘ Sink told Variety about O’Dessa earlier this year.

The film is described as an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Disney+ has announced that Searchlight Pictures’ O’Dessa, written and directed by Geremy Jasper, will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on 13 March 2025.

Watch the trailer for O’Dessa:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

O’Dessa is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geremy Jasper (Patti Cake$), and stars SAG Award® nominee Sadie Sink (The Whale), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Elvis), Emmy Award® winner and SAG Award® nominee Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Regina Hall (Girls Trip).

ScreenHub: White Lotus Season 3: what time’s check-out?

The film is produced by Michael Gottwald (Beasts of the Southern Wild) and Noah Stahl (Patti Cake$). Lourenço Sant’Anna, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Alan Terpins are executive producers.

O’Dessa will have its world premiere on 8 March at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. After its SXSW premiere, O’Dessa will debut on Hulu on 13 March in the USA, and on Disney+ here in Australia.