SBS original series Moonbird to premiere in France at massive TV festival

Moonbird, an upcoming Indigenous Australian TV series, will premiere on the international stage at the prestigious Series Mania festival next month.



The series, set on a remote island off the coast of Lutruwita (Tasmania), explores Palawa culture and the tradition of muttonbirding. It follows a recently sober father and his son who attempt to reconnect through a traditional muttonbirding season on the remote Tasmanian island, only to face cultural and personal crises that threaten their relationship and force them to confront their family’s disturbing history.

It was recently announced as one of eight series to be featured in the Short Forms Competition at Series Mania (the biggest European event dedicated uniquely to television series and streaming) this year, and the third Digital Originals series to be selected for the festival, which is held annually in Lille, France. .

Moonbird: from Digital Originals to Series Mania

Now in its fifth year, Digital Originals is a partnership between SBS, National Indigenous Television (NITV) and Screen Australia to develop ‘exciting, innovative and risk-taking’ short-form dramas to premiere on SBS On Demand, SBS VICELAND and NITV, from emerging screen creatives who are currently under-represented in the sector.

Moonbird comprises six episodes, all 10 minutes each, and is one of three new Digital Originals that will premiere in 2025. The Digital Originals were announced last year with Pasifika-led series Moni, and Western Australian production Warm Props joining Moonbird.

Moonbird is a co-production between the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company, Kutikina Productions, and Sheoak Films. The series is produced by Catherine Pettman and Adam Thompson. It was directed, co-created and co-written by Trawlwoolway, Pakana/Palawa man Nathan Maynard (author of the hit play 37, currently showing in Melbourne; Maynard has previously written about muttonbirding in an earlier play, The Season) and co-created and co-written by Adam Thompson.

‘Moonbird is a deeply personal story that explores relationships, resilience, and cultural connection in a way that feels both intimate and universal,’ said Thompson.

‘We’re thrilled to premiere at Series Mania and share this uniquely Tasmanian story with an international audience. Bringing Moonbird to life has been an incredible journey, made possible by an amazing cast and crew who have poured their talent and dedication into this project. I’m proud to share this story with the world.’

Bundjalung actor Lennox Monaghan (Windcatcher) plays Sonny Beeton, a 13-year-old Palawa boy ‘navigating the complexities of his world’. He is joined by Badimya-Yamiji and Noongar actor, Kyle Morrison (The Visitors, Sydney Theatre Company; Romeo & Juliet, Bell Shakespeare) as Sonny’s father, Aaron ‘Cracka’ Beeton, a man shaped by his past and the challenges of raising his son. The cast also includes Nick Farnell (The Newsreader), as Frank ‘The Skipper’.

Principal production funding has been provided from Screen Australia in association with SBS, with support from Screen Tasmania. Developed with assistance of Screen Australia and SBS.

‘Premiering Moonbird at Series Mania is an incredible opportunity to showcase our work on a global stage,’ said producer Catherine Pettman. We’re excited to connect with international audiences and find the right home for the series beyond Australia.’

Moonbird’s selection at Series Mania follows previous Digital Originals to be featured at the festival, with Latecomers shown in competition in 2023, and Iggy & Ace in 2021.

‘Congratulations to the team behind Moonbird for this incredible recognition,’ said SBS Head of Scripted, Nakul Legha.

‘Moonbird is a uniquely powerful and distinctive Australian series that rightly deserves to shine on the global stage at Series Mania. It is further affirmation of the ambition and quality of our short form original series through Digital Originals, which continues to launch a new wave of Australia’s most exciting storytellers.’

About Digital Originals, the platform that launched Moonbird

Digital Originals was created to elevate talent historically under-represented in the sector, including people who identify as culturally and linguistically diverse; First Nations Australians; people with disability; female and gender diverse, LGBTQIA+; and those who are located in regional and remote areas.

In November last year, SBS, NITV and Screen Australia revealed the 10 projects shortlisted for the next round of Digital Originals. The creative teams behind each undertook an exclusive workshop culminating in pitching their programs, and up to five to be announced this year as being selected for further development funding. Up to three will then be chosen for production funding and commissioning with SBS, NITV and Screen Australia.

Moonbird will premiere on SBS and NITV later in the year.