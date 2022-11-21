MATE: award-winning short film streaming now on SBS On Demand

Australian short film MATE has evidently impressed audiences all over the world, with recent news that it’s won awards at Boston (Best Foreign Short), Sapporo (Best Director and Best Actor) and Thessaloniki (Cinematic Achievement) festivals, all in addition to its Grand Prix award at the prestigious Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival at the start of year.

We interviewed director George-Alex Nagle about his success with the film earlier in the year, which you can read here.

‘For me, it really started off as a study piece in depression, with the end game of it being a releasable high-quality film,’ said Nagle. ‘And then, over a long, collaborative writing process between myself and Daniel Corboy, it became an exploration of both a dated and waning form of Australian masculinity versus an emerging newer form of Australian masculinity. It also speaks to themes of family lineage and inheritance. Ultimately, it’s about finding your place in the world and trying to craft a trajectory for the future.’

Following screenings at Sydney Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival and Brisbane International Film Festival, audiences across the country can now watch MATE for free on SBS On Demand from Tuesday 22 November.

Filmed in Sydney’s Western Suburbs, MATE is an uncompromising examination of masculinity and maturity that explores the challenges of personal growth within a changing social landscape. The film stars Joshua Brennan (The Long Road Home, The Twelve) and Jeremy Blewitt (Between Two Worlds, and upcoming series The Clearing and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Di Smith (Puberty Blues), Zoe Jensen (On the Ropes) and JR Laveta (Janet King).

After too long apart, local deadbeat John’s (Joshua Brennan) attempt to reconnect with school-age Jack (Jeremy Blewitt) over a weekend on the outskirts of Sydney threatens to collapse into chaos and heartbreak.

‘If we hadn’t had a festival pick us up, it might have gone on the internet, and maybe a few people might have looked at it, and then it would have just fizzled away … I feel like everyone’s hard work has finally paid off significantly,’ said Nagle.

MATE is the first Australian film to win the International Grand Prix at the Clermont-Ferrand, qualifying for entry into the widely acclaimed Academy Awards.

MATE is written by George-Alex Nagle, Daniel Corboy and Ben Tarwin and directed by George-Alex Nagle. The producers are Ben Tarwin from October Media, George-Alex Nagle, and Nick Bolton from Ten Alphas.

Australian audiences can watch MATE free on SBS On Demand from Tuesday 22 November.