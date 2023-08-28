Maggie Beer aims for a new model of aged care with ABC show

Maggie Beer AO will look to improve the lives of older Australians in her new series for the ABC, Maggie Beer’s Big Mission.

Currently filming in Perth and produced by the Western Australian company Artemis Media (Ningaloo Nyinggulu, New Leash on Life, Don’t Stop the Music), Beer – says the ABC – is ‘leading an ambitious, life changing, social experiment as she attempts to overhaul an aged-care home by transforming meals, the dining experience and the surrounds. Working with the unsung heroes in aged care, the aim is to improve the health and joy of the residents’.

Financed by ABC, Screen Australia and Screenwest, the show will see Beer and a ‘team of experts’ overcoming obstacles to deliver a nutritious new menu to the residents. ‘The dining room and garden areas,’ says the ABC, ‘will also be given a much-needed rejuvenation.’

Beer said: ‘What a privilege this is to work with a Home that is brave enough to show warts and all, and the path of continuous improvement that will be necessary to bring about real change.’

​ABC Head of Factual Susie Jones said she was ‘thrilled’ to work with Beer on the new show.

‘We are thrilled to have Maggie Beer spearhead such an important national conversation that effects all Australians. This series will surprise and delight ABC audiences, while bringing about real-world change.

​Screen Australia’s Head of Documentary Alex West said: ‘This ambitious project not only showcases Maggie’s culinary prowess and determination, but also raises important questions about the future of aged care in Australia. We are incredibly proud to support this ground-breaking documentary that envisions a more enriching, vibrant and compassionate chapter for our seniors.’

​Maggie Beer’s Big Mission will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2024.