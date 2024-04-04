Love on the Spectrum: Netflix renews show for Season 3 in US

Netflix has renewed Love on the Spectrum US for a third season following a successful second season that ranked in the Global Top 10 for three weeks. Love on the Spectrum enters its fifth season overall, including two seasons from Love on the Spectrum: Australia. This announcement falls in line with April being World Autism Acceptance month.

Produced by Australian company Northern Pictures, the series was co-created by Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery. Last month, Holden was the inaugural recipient of the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) Southern Light Award, which celebrates luminaries of the Australian documentary and factual industry.

Co-creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum, Karina Holden said: ‘Making this show with our Australian and US crew has been a privilege, and has allowed us to learn and grow with each season.

‘Taking on feedback and making sure that the series is embraced by the neurodiverse community is incredibly important to us as a team. It’s a show that contributes to a richer understanding of ourselves and the world around us, and we’re excited about how Season 3 will unfold.’

Co-creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum, Cian O’Clery said: ‘We’re excited to dive in and make another season of Love On The Spectrum, a series that has resonated globally, and we’re proud that it’s an Australian homegrown success. To announce the pick-up of another season on World Autism Awareness Day, with the amazing cast and their families on stage was a real honour.’

The critically-acclaimed series won three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.