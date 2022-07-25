Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – new trailer

Ahead of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s 2 September 2 release date, the cast and creators took to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal new details about the upcoming prequel series.

‘Have you heard of Sauron?’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

‘You have been told many lies of Middle-earth …’

The description above is rather vague, and has been kept that way for a while, lest the spoiler-hungry droves ruin the experience for fans. The trailer shown at SDCC is the first detailed look we’ve had at the series.

The trailer opens with the elven queen Galadriel, before moving to the dwarves in the mines of Moria, then more elves recovering from a long war, humans starting a new and powerful civilization, and hobbits staying out of trouble as usual.

After the Amazon Prime Video logo fades out, we get a stinger of the beastly Balrog – the creature that dragged Gandalf the Grey down to his presumed death in Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring.

The new look at the series debuted last Friday during the Hall H panel at SDCC 2022. Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) and Robert Aramayo (Elrond) were among the show’s cast members to appear with showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The panel also featured sneak peeks and a live orchestra and choir performance by Emmy-winning composer Bear McCreary.