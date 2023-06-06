News

The Lost Flowers of Alice Heart launches new trailer

The eagerly awaited series, based on the book of the same name, has finally released its first trailer.
6 Jun 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

Sigourney Weaver stars in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, premiering this year. Image: Amazon Prime.

The first teaser trailer for Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart has just landed on the Prime Video YouTube channel.

The series, which is based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, will launch exclusively on Prime Video on 4 August.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Heart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged nine, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Watch the trailer below:

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver (AvatarAlien), Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect StrangersOffspring), Leah Purcell (The Drover’s WifeWentworth) Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking DeadSaint X), Frankie Adams (The Expanse), Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season, and it is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes and Lambert serves as showrunner.

Three episodes will be released on 4 August, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

