Late Night With The Devil: trailer and poster revealed for acclaimed Australian horror

Watch the new trailer for the Australian horror film Stephen King called 'absolutely brilliant'.
8 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Late Night With The Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment/Umbrella Entertainment/Ahi

The full trailer for Australian horror film Late Night With The Devil has just been released.

Written and directed by Australian brothers Colin and Cameron Cairns (100 Bloody Acres, Scare Campaign), and starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), this nightmarish ode to the talk shows of the 70s is set to arrive in Australian cinemas nationally on 11 April 2024.

Maslow Entertainment is handling distribution, in partnership with Umbrella Entertainment and Ahi.

Watch the trailer below:

What is Late Night With The Devil about?

It’s 31 October, 1977. Johnny Carson rival, Jack Delroy, is the host of ‘Night Owls’, a once hugely popular syndicated talk show. A year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted, and sponsors are getting nervous. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack pulls out all the stops for his annual Halloween special, booking a psychic, a professional skeptic, a parapsychologist and a young girl allegedly possessed by the devil… What could possibly go wrong?

First look at the official poster:

Late Night with the Devil poster. Image: Maslow Entertainment.

Who else is in the cast?

Late Night With the Devil includes an all-Australian line-up including Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig and Josh Quong Tart.

Read: Three Body Problem: streaming preview

What do the reviewers say?

Receiving its world premiere at SXSW 2023, the break-out horror is killing it with both audiences and critics alike, currently enjoying a 100% rating on review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

Who produced Late Night With the Devil?

The film is produced by Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni, Adam White, and John Molloy, Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, and Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, with the assistance of VicScreen, and development support from VicScreen and Screen Australia. Production investment from Maslow Umbrella Ahi Entertainment.

Late Night With the Devil is in cinemas from 11 April.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

