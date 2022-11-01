News

Land of Bad: first look at Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth film

Production is underway on Australia’s Gold Coast and southeast Queensland, which will become the Philippines in this new action-thriller.
2 Nov 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Liam and Luke Hemsworth in Land of Bad. Photo: Kane Skennar

Two Hemsworth brothers face an epic rumble in the jungle in the first look photo released for upcoming action thriller Land of Bad.

Production began in September for the film, which follows Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Russell Crowe) who is sent to lead a team on a deadly mission in the South Philippines. After being stranded with no weapons, the drone pilot’s skills are the only chance they all have of survival. South East Queensland and the Gold Cost are standing in for the foliage-dense jungles of the Philippines.

Will Eubank (The Signal) is directing from a script he co-wrote with David Frigerio (Crypto).

The film also stars Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Ricky Whittle (American Gods), Daniel MacPherson (Poker Face), and Chika Ikogwe (Heartbreak High).

Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) and his Air Force colleague (Luke Hemsworth) in the first photo from Land of Bad. Image: Highland Film Group

Highland Film Group has locked distribution deals in key international markets, with Rialto Distribution handling Australia and New Zealand.

The film is produced by Broken Open Pictures’ David Frigerio, Will Eubank, Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson, R.U. Robot and Highland Film Group and executive produced by John Stalberg and Cindy Bru.

‘I couldn’t be more stoked to be making this timely film especially with my good friend, Will Eubank piloting the ship,’ said Frigerio. ‘I am beyond excited to watch Russell and Liam bring these characters to life. Buckle up!’

Highland Film Group’s current sales slate also includes Ben Brewer’s survival action-thriller Sand and Stones starring Nicolas Cage, Rod Blackhurst’s Blood For Dust starring Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas, and Adam Cooper’s crime thriller Sleeping Dogs starring Russell Crowe.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

