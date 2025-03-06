Irish rappers Kneecap announce free gig at Fed Square, Melbourne, on 10 March

Irish rappers Kneecap, stars of the 2024 film of the same name, will entertain Melbourne locals with a free performance at Fed Square on Monday 10 March 2025.

Hailing from Ireland, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí will take to the Fed Square stage for a free live gig this Labour Day.

‘We’re buzzing to be able to put on this free show for the people of Naarm,’ said the band. ‘We’re already playing three shows in the city, and they sold out in no time so this will be mental.’

Kneecap are known for their blend of sharp political commentary, high energy, satire and charisma, performed through a distinctive blend of Irish and English language. Just prior to performing at Fed Square, they’ll be doing a late-night set at Golden Plains on Saturday, giving festival goers a taste of their sold-out Melbourne shows at 170 Russell.

The group are touring Australia and New Zealand for the first time following the release of their debut studio album Fine Art and appearances at major international festivals including Glastonbury in 2024.

The appearance by Kneecap is just one of the many free live music events at Fed Square, which previously included surprise performances by Robbie Williams and Caribou, gigs featuring Glass Beams, Mildlife, Sun Ra Arkestra and Peach PRC and day parties as part of the ‘Open Air’ program.

‘Fed Square has always been a destination for live music, but this summer’s program has proved that it is an incredible venue for high-quality gigs! It’s central, has a dynamic outdoor stage and capacity for large crowds to come together and enjoy a melting pot of performances,’ said Katrina Sedgwick, Director & CEO, Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co).

‘Kneecap’s surprise set will be no exception to the unforgettable gigs we’ve put on this summer, and we look forward to hearing the group’s distinctive Irish tongue takeover the city centre.’

Watch the trailer for Kneecap.

Kneecap: the film

Kneecap the film was released in Australian cinemas by Madman Entertainment on 29 August after playing sold-out sessions at Sydney Film Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival. The story follows the central trio leading a movement to save their mother tongue in hip hop, in a light fictionalisation of the band’s real origin story.

Our reviewer Richard Watts gave it 4 stars, and called it ‘a bawdy, rambunctious, hedonistic and exhilarating take on the band’s formation and rise to fame’.

‘All three band members present well on screen, despite having no prior acting experience, but it is Ó Dochartaigh who most impresses with a subtle, nuanced, and wild-when-it-needs-to-be performance,’ Watts said.

‘Holding everything together is the directorial eye of Rich Peppiatt, who also wrote the screenplay based on a story written collaboratively with Kneecap’s three members. Peppiatt deftly handles the film’s tonal shifts from tense drama to comedy, and has an especially keen eye for the music sequences, which vividly capture the dynamic and passion of a live gig – even when underattended or the band are off their faces.’

ScreenHub: Kneecap film review: top showcase of the hip hop trio’s talents

‘Madman Entertainment is thrilled to have released Kneecap, the film about the groundbreaking Belfast rap trio, to audiences across Australia and New Zealand,’ said Paul Wiegard, CEO & Co-Founder, Madman Entertainment.

‘We couldn’t be happier to continue the journey, partnering with Fed Square to help bring Kneecap’s energy from the big screen to the big square.’

Kneecap will perform on Monday 10 March at Fed Square, Melbourne. For more information, visit the Fed Square website.