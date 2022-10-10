Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes swings into Sydney

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has begun production at Disney Studios Australia in Sydney.

Directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner trilogy) and starring starring Owen Teague (It), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Peter Macon (The Orville), Eka Darville (Jessica Jones) and Kevin Durand (The Strain), the film starts an all-new chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be in Sydney filming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at the world-class Disney Studios Australia. Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history and an indelible part of our studios’ legacy. The extraordinary director Wes Ball and cast and crew are continuing the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema. We can’t wait to share this new chapter with audiences in 2024.’

Planet of the Apes is one of 20th Century Studios’ most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion worldwide. Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film in the series was released by Twentieth Century-Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits, winning a special Academy Award and followed by four theatrical sequels and two television series.

A remake, Planet of the Apes, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2001, then a 2011 reboot, Rise of the Planet of the Apes was followed by two sequels, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is scheduled for a 2024 release.