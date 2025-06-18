Kangaroo Island drama gets cinematic release following festival acclaim

Maslow Entertainment has released the official trailer for Kangaroo Island, a new Australian drama film set for release in cinemas from 21 August 2025.

Starring Rebecca Breeds (Clarice), Erik Thomson (How to Please a Woman), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), and Joel Jackson (Runt), Kangaroo Island is a character-driven story that blends familial tension with the rugged beauty of its namesake location.

It tells the story of Lou Wells (Breeds), a former Hollywood rising star now broke, lost, and directionless. When Lou is gifted a plane ticket by her estranged father Rory (Thomson), she returns to her hometown on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island.

As Lou reunites with her sister Freya (Clemens), the simmering discontent of years spent apart comes to the surface. But their already strained family dynamic is further upended when the sisters uncover a long-held secret about their father.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Timothy David and features a screenplay by Sally Gifford.

Kangaroo Island. Image: Maslow Entertainment

Following its world premiere as the Closing Night film of the Adelaide Film Festival, the film enjoyed a string of sold-out screenings and a warm reception from local audiences. This led to a distribution deal with Maslow Entertainment, who are now bringing it to cinemas around the country.

The film is described by Maslow as ‘beautifully made and richly rewarding,’ promising audiences an emotionally grounded drama with broad appeal.

The Sydney-based distributor has built a reputation for championing Australian stories with recent theatrical releases including Talk to Me, Late Night with the Devil, and The Way, My Way.

Watch the trailer for Kangaroo Island below:

Kangaroo Island opens in Australian cinemas on 21 August 2025.