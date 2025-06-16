Sydney Film Festival 2025: It Was Just An Accident wins top prize

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been awarded the Sydney Film Prize, winning the Official Competition at the Sydney Film Festival for his film It Was Just An Accident (2025).

Panahi accepted the award in person to a standing ovation from the audience at the SFF Closing Night Ceremony last nigh in Sydney’s State Theatre.

The Sydney Film Prize jury, this year led by director Australian Justin Kurzel, described It Was Just An Accident as ‘a courageous film with a deep soul and a powerful sense of forgiveness. It has outstanding performances and an understated authority which is brimming with truth’.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Sydney Film Festival wrote of the film:

Winner of the 2025 Palme d’Or, Jafar Panahi’s road movie thriller melds moral dilemmas, comic moments and shocking revelations to extraordinary, potent effect.

Despite a range of obstacles, from banning orders to imprisonment, Panahi – the subject of a comprehensive retrospective at SFF this year – remains unfailingly resolute in his determination to make films. ‘I’m a filmmaker. I can’t do anything else but make films,’ he says. It Was Just an Accident begins with a family traveling on an isolated road, where an unfortunate bump in the road leads to their car being slightly damaged. At the repair shop in the middle of the night, a worker observes something that triggers a memory with immense repercussions.

With his new film, Panahi reimagines the Iranian road movie, taking the audience on a thrilling and devastating emotional rollercoaster involving a great ensemble cast. As Panahi says: ‘I don’t make political films, I make humanistic films.’ Here he is at his most humanistic – presenting us with characters whose circumstances might well be very different from our own, but whose dilemmas, and choices between forgiveness and retribution, immerse us fully.

ScreenHub: Jafar Panahi makes surprise appearance at opening night of Sydney Film Festival

Jafar Panahi in Tehran Taxi (2015). Image: Jafar Panahi Film Productions. Showing at the Sydney Film Festival 2025.

$200,000 was awarded in total between ten awards given over the night to support filmmakers before the closing night screening of the closing night comedy Splitsfille. Director, writer and star Michael Angelo Covino joined Sydney Film Festival Festival Director Nashen Moodley on stage to introduce the film, and wrap the Festival.

The other winners at the 2025 Sydney Film Festival were:

Songs Inside – Documentary Australia Award

The Documentary Australia Award is supported by Documentary Australia with a $20,000 cash prize acknowledging excellence in Australian documentary production.

The Sydney Film Festival jury remarked: ‘The film was so intimate and rewarding, we cared so much for its incarcerated characters, it completely touched our hearts.’

Wilfred Buck – First Nations Award

The First Nations Award, supported by Truant Pictures, is the largest cash prize in global Indigenous filmmaking, rewarding $35,000 and showcasing diverse ideas and rich perspectives from Indigenous storytellers.

The Sydney Film Festival jury remarked: ‘A mesmerising and insightful film filled with poetry, and quiet humour that warms our hearts while transporting us to another realm of possibilities and experience.’

Dendy Awards

The Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films were awarded to Faceless, directed by Fraser Pemberton and William Jaka (Best Live Action Short), The Fling, directed by Jemma Cotter (Yoram Gross Animation Award), Rory Pearson, director of Mates (Rouben Mamoulian Award for Best Australian Director), Josh Peters, Music and Sound Design of Faceless (AFTRS Craft Award for Best Practitioner), and Rory Pearson, and Marcus Aldred-Traynor, then screenwriters of Mates (Event Cinemas Rising Talent Award for Screenwriting).

Floodland – Sustainable Futures Award

The Sustainable Future Award, supported by SFF donors, is presented to a narrative or documentary film of any length that deepens our knowledge and awareness of the impact of the global climate emergency with a $40,000 cash prize.

The Sydney Film Festival jury remarked: ‘Floodland takes the audience on a journey filled with beauty, plot twists and heartbreak.’