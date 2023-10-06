News

 > Television > Streaming > News

Jessica Mauboy, Pia Miranda join cast of Windcatcher

Family friendly original feature Windcatcher is currently in production and will premiere on Stan in the near future.
6 Oct 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

The cast of Windcatcher at their first readthrough. Image: Stan

Share Icon

Australian singer, songwriter and actress Jessica Mauboy will join the cast of the Stan Original Film Windcatcher, a family feature film and Stan’s first co-commission with the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.

The film is an original narrative feature directed by Tanith Glynn-Maloney and written by Boyd Quakawoot, with production by Meg O’Connell and Drew Grove.

Jessica Mauboy returns to the screen in her first film since The Sapphires, and is joined by Lennox Monaghan, Max Turner (F.A.N.G (From A Nearby Galaxy)), Coco Greenstone (I Am Woman), Kelton Pell (Mystery Road: Origin), Pia Miranda (Looking for Alibrandi), Ngali Shaw (The Twelve) and Lisa Maza (Wentworth). 

Read: Scrublands: Chris Hammer novel comes to Stan

Windcatcher is set inside the small country town of Herbertson, and follows the unlikely friendship between Percy Boy (Monaghan), a fast and resourceful Aboriginal boy, newcomer Keithy Cobb and the spirited Daisy Hawkins, as they band together to take home the local school sports day title from the hands of the Wolf Pack: a group of grade five bullies.

As Percy Boy trains with the help of his friends, he is setback when he discovers his supernatural ability to see Lost Souls – a gift passed down from his grandfather. In the face of adversity, Percy Boy must lean on his friends, family and community to overcome his fears, prove his resilience and become a force to be reckoned with.

A nationwide talent search was conducted for the role of Percy Boy, with 160 hopeful actors gunning for the part. Lennox Monaghan was ultimately chosen as the lead.

‘When Lennox told his mates he had to run a 100M race in the film they said ‘That’s exactly like you!’’ said Unless Pictures and Every Cloud Productions.

‘Our lead child actors are thrilled to be trained by dramaturg Greg Saunders; and we’re thrilled to be working with some of the most compassionate and competent crew around, here in Victoria.’

Windcatcher was developed with investment from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland. ACTF will handle worldwide distribution.

Windcatcher is currently in production and will debut on Stan in the near future

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features Film News Reviews Streaming Television
More
Sarah Snook in 'Succession'.
News

HBO 'Max' may launch in Australia as early as 2025

The move would impact Foxtel & Binge's currently exclusive rights to HBO's streaming catalogue.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Binge, like Netflix and Stan, will now stream in 4K

A selection of films and shows will be available to stream in 4K quality from the end of the month.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Shayda marks a profound shift in Australian cinema

Shayda presents an unflinching portrayal of domestic violence and oppressive marriage.

The Conversation
News

The Artful Dodger on Disney+: first-look art and trailer released

The series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ character in 1850s Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 review: Stede and Ed might work it out, but first they must work on themselves

Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death delivers what fans want – but not what they expect.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login