Jessica Mauboy, Pia Miranda join cast of Windcatcher

Australian singer, songwriter and actress Jessica Mauboy will join the cast of the Stan Original Film Windcatcher, a family feature film and Stan’s first co-commission with the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.

The film is an original narrative feature directed by Tanith Glynn-Maloney and written by Boyd Quakawoot, with production by Meg O’Connell and Drew Grove.

Jessica Mauboy returns to the screen in her first film since The Sapphires, and is joined by Lennox Monaghan, Max Turner (F.A.N.G (From A Nearby Galaxy)), Coco Greenstone (I Am Woman), Kelton Pell (Mystery Road: Origin), Pia Miranda (Looking for Alibrandi), Ngali Shaw (The Twelve) and Lisa Maza (Wentworth).

Windcatcher is set inside the small country town of Herbertson, and follows the unlikely friendship between Percy Boy (Monaghan), a fast and resourceful Aboriginal boy, newcomer Keithy Cobb and the spirited Daisy Hawkins, as they band together to take home the local school sports day title from the hands of the Wolf Pack: a group of grade five bullies.

As Percy Boy trains with the help of his friends, he is setback when he discovers his supernatural ability to see Lost Souls – a gift passed down from his grandfather. In the face of adversity, Percy Boy must lean on his friends, family and community to overcome his fears, prove his resilience and become a force to be reckoned with.

A nationwide talent search was conducted for the role of Percy Boy, with 160 hopeful actors gunning for the part. Lennox Monaghan was ultimately chosen as the lead.

‘When Lennox told his mates he had to run a 100M race in the film they said ‘That’s exactly like you!’’ said Unless Pictures and Every Cloud Productions.

‘Our lead child actors are thrilled to be trained by dramaturg Greg Saunders; and we’re thrilled to be working with some of the most compassionate and competent crew around, here in Victoria.’

Windcatcher was developed with investment from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland. ACTF will handle worldwide distribution.

Windcatcher is currently in production and will debut on Stan in the near future