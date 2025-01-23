Invisible Boys: first trailer for Stan’s queer Aussie drama series

Stan’s latest original series, Invisible Boys, is set to premiere on 13 February – and they’ve just unveiled more episode images and a new trailer for the show.

Invisible Boys centers on a group of gay teenagers in Geraldton who grapple with their identities after one is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. As they navigate societal pressures and personal struggles, the boys form a tight-knit bond, finding solace and support in each other. The series is an adaptation of Holden Sheppard’s award-winning novel of the same name.

Watch the trailer for Invisible Boys

Filmed across Perth and Geraldton, the show portrays the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ youth in remote communities. The narrative is set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, a pivotal moment in Australia’s history, adding depth and context to the characters’ journeys.

The series is helmed by Nicholas Verso, a Logie and AACTA award-winning creator and director known for works like Crazy Fun Park and Boys in the Trees. Verso collaborated with a talented team of writers for Invisible Boys, including Enoch Mailangi, Walkley Award-winning journalist Allan Clarke, original author Holden Sheppard, and Griffin Theatre’s Artistic Director, Declan Greene.

Showcasing new and emerging Australian talent, the cast of Invisible Boys features:

Joseph Zada (East of Eden)

Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018)

Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain)

Joe Klocek (Territory)

They are joined by esteemed actors Pia Miranda (Windcatcher) and David Lyons (Truth Be Told).

The series is produced by Tania Chambers OAM for Feisty Dame Productions and Nicholas Verso for Asphodel Films. Invisible Boys received major investment from Screen Australia in association with Stan. Additional financing was provided by Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the WA Regional Screen Fund.

New images from Invisible Boys

Swipe through the gallery below to see new images from Stan’s Invisible Boys.

Joseph Zada as CHARLIE ROTH with Joe Klocek as MATT JONES, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Joseph Zada as CHARLIE ROTH, Luke Jai Mcintosh as ROCKY & Jade Baynes as BEC with Joe Klocek as MATT JONES & Joe Klocek as MATT JONES, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Aydan Calafiore as ZEKE CALOGERO, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Joseph Zada as CHARLIE ROTH with Joe Klocek as MATT JONES, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Zach Blampied as HAMMER & Elaine Crombie as AUNTY DORIS, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Joanna Tu as Nat & Aydan Calafiore as ZEKE CALOGERO. Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Joseph Zada as CHARLIE ROTH, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Invisible Boys will premiere on 13 February on Stan.