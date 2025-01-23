News

 > News

Invisible Boys: first trailer for Stan’s queer Aussie drama series

Stan's Invisible Boys, a new series about queer teens navigating identity in rural Australia, premieres this February.
23 Jan 2025 8:00
Silvi Vann-Wall
Zach Blampied as KAD "HAMMER" HAMMERSMITH with James Edward Bingham as BLAKEY, Invisible Boys - Photograph by David Dare Parker

Streaming

Zach Blampied as KAD “HAMMER” HAMMERSMITH with James Edward Bingham as BLAKEY, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Share Icon

Stan’s latest original series, Invisible Boys, is set to premiere on 13 February – and they’ve just unveiled more episode images and a new trailer for the show.

Invisible Boys centers on a group of gay teenagers in Geraldton who grapple with their identities after one is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. As they navigate societal pressures and personal struggles, the boys form a tight-knit bond, finding solace and support in each other. The series is an adaptation of Holden Sheppard’s award-winning novel of the same name.

Watch the trailer for Invisible Boys

Filmed across Perth and Geraldton, the show portrays the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ youth in remote communities. The narrative is set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, a pivotal moment in Australia’s history, adding depth and context to the characters’ journeys.

ScreenHub: Stan: best new shows streaming this week

The series is helmed by Nicholas Verso, a Logie and AACTA award-winning creator and director known for works like Crazy Fun Park and Boys in the Trees. Verso collaborated with a talented team of writers for Invisible Boys, including Enoch Mailangi, Walkley Award-winning journalist Allan Clarke, original author Holden Sheppard, and Griffin Theatre’s Artistic Director, Declan Greene.

Showcasing new and emerging Australian talent, the cast of Invisible Boys features:

  • Joseph Zada (East of Eden)
  • Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018)
  • Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain)
  • Joe Klocek (Territory)

They are joined by esteemed actors Pia Miranda (Windcatcher) and David Lyons (Truth Be Told).

ScreenHub: Invisible Boys, Stan: first look and cast announcements

The series is produced by Tania Chambers OAM for Feisty Dame Productions and Nicholas Verso for Asphodel Films. Invisible Boys received major investment from Screen Australia in association with Stan. Additional financing was provided by Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the WA Regional Screen Fund.

New images from Invisible Boys

Swipe through the gallery below to see new images from Stan’s Invisible Boys.

  • Joseph Zada As Charlie Roth With Joe Klocek As Matt Jones, Invisible Boys - Photograph By David Dare Parker
    Joseph Zada as CHARLIE ROTH with Joe Klocek as MATT JONES, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker
  • Joseph Zada As Charlie Roth, Luke Jai Mcintosh As Rocky &Amp; Jade Baynes As Bec With Joe Klocek As Matt Jones &Amp; Joe Klocek As Matt Jones, Invisible Boys - Photograph By David Dare Parker
    Joseph Zada as CHARLIE ROTH, Luke Jai Mcintosh as ROCKY & Jade Baynes as BEC with Joe Klocek as MATT JONES & Joe Klocek as MATT JONES, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker
  • Aydan Calafiore As Zeke Calogero, Invisible Boys - Photograph By David Dare Parker
    Aydan Calafiore as ZEKE CALOGERO, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker
  • Joseph Zada As Charlie Roth With Joe Klocek As Matt Jones, Invisible Boys - Photograph By David Dare Parker
    Joseph Zada as CHARLIE ROTH with Joe Klocek as MATT JONES, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker
  • Zach Blampied As Hammer &Amp; Elaine Crombie As Aunty Doris, Invisible Boys - Photograph By David Dare Parker
    Zach Blampied as HAMMER & Elaine Crombie as AUNTY DORIS, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker
  • Joanna Tu As Nat &Amp; Aydan Calafiore As Zeke Calogero,, Invisible Boys - Photograph By David Dare Parker
    Joanna Tu as Nat & Aydan Calafiore as ZEKE CALOGERO. Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker
  • Joseph Zada As Charlie Roth, Invisible Boys - Photograph By David Dare Parker
    Joseph Zada as CHARLIE ROTH, Invisible Boys – Photograph by David Dare Parker

Invisible Boys will premiere on 13 February on Stan.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Star Trek: Section 31. Image: Paramount+
Features

Best 5 films to stream this week

Discover the best films coming to streaming services from 20 to 16 January 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Paul Dalgarno
The Tower – Season 3. Image: ITV/ BritBox.
Features

5 best shows to stream this week

Discover the best 5 best shows to stream from 20 to 26 January 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Paul Dalgarno
Harlem – Season 3. Image: Emily V Aragones/ Prime Video.
Features

Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

Discover the best new shows to stream from 20 to 26 January 2025 on the major streaming platforms with this…

Paul Dalgarno
The Tower – Season 3. Image: BritBox.
Features

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 20 to 26 January 2025 on BritBox.

Paul Dalgarno
The Consultant. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on SBS On Demand.
Features

SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 20 to 26 January 2025 on SBS On Demand with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login