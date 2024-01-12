Inaugural Midsumma Movies comes to Melbourne’s Capitol this Jan

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival is hosting an inaugural Midsumma Movies weekend this 27-28 January, held at RMIT’s Capitol Theatre on Swanston Street.

The event features back-to-back screenings over two days, with the newest in queer cinema and a few well-known classics. The Midsumma Movies festival promises to be a ‘celebration of diversity, love, and the vibrant stories’ that make up the LGBTQIA+ experience.

Midsumma Movies marks a groundbreaking collaboration between the Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) and Midsumma, Victoria’s leading festivals for LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. This partnership, set to become a regular feature of Midsumma, highlights film as an integral part of the queer arts scene in Victoria.

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival, originally a part of Midsumma in 1990, evolved into an independent festival. Now, with Midsumma Movies, the two festivals come together once again to celebrate queer art in its diverse forms.

‘This new partnership with Melbourne Queer Film Festival will see this important art form become a regular part of the Midsumma line-up and showcase the latest queer films – as well as some throwbacks that are an important part of our queer history,’ said MQFF CEO, David Martin Harris.

Dicks: The Musical. Image: A24/VVS Films.

Midsumma Movies: Full Program

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (2022)

Screening: Sat 27 Jan – 3:45 PM

Adapted from Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s beloved YA novel, this coming-of-age romantic drama traces the friendship between Aristotle and Dante, two Mexican-American teenage outsiders navigating societal expectations in late 1980s El Paso, Texas.

Dicks: The Musical (2023)

Screening: Sat 27 Jan – 8:30 PM

Aaron Jackson and Joshn Sharp play unconvincingly identical twin salesmen in this aggressively hilarious film. Separated at birth, they unite in a retail company, leading to a pissing-contest rivalry and a mission to reunite their mother and father.

Bottoms (2023)

Screening: Sun 28 Jan – 8:30 PM

Unpopular lesbian besties PJ and Josie devise a unique scheme to lose their virginity – a fight club for aggrieved girls to unleash their frustrations. What could possibly go wrong in this senior-year escapade?

Australian-Made Shorts

Screening: Sat 27 Jan – 1:00 PM

Direct from the MQFF33 season, this collection celebrates the brightest Australian queer filmmakers, showcasing the richness of storytelling and the breadth of talent in Australia today.

Solo (2023)

Screening: Sat 27 Jan – 6:00 PM

This MQFF33 Closing Night Gala film follows Simon, a skilled makeup artist immersed in Montreal’s drag scene. His life takes a turn when he partners with the charismatic Olivier, both on and off stage.

Shape (2023)

Screening: Sun 28 Jan – 3:30 PM

Roger Ungers’ documentary questions the harmful body image standards imposed on gay men. Addressing issues of inclusivity, Shape challenges the gay community to be truly inclusive.

Bend it Like Beckham (2002)

Screening: Sun 28 Jan – 6:00 PM

Celebrating the 21st birthday of a beloved soccer classic, this film follows Jess Bhamra as she defies her family’s wishes to pursue her love for soccer. A tribute to LGBTQIA+ and women’s football.

Laugh-Out-Proud Shorts

Screening: Sun 28 Jan – 1:00 PM

Prepare for laughter with a throuple searching for the perfect bed, a woman whose queer archangel reveals her soulmate, and more in these six short films that will leave you rolling in the aisles.

Tickets are now available at the Midsumma Movies website.