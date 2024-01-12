News

Flickerfest prepares to dazzle Bondi with another year of stellar shorts

Australia's largest short film festival (and the only one where entries can qualify for the Oscars) kicks off next weekend.
12 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Flickerfest opening night 2023. Image: Flickerfest.

As the countdown intensifies to Bondi’s biggest short film festival, Flickerfest, the programmers have at last unveiled their full lineup of over 200 short films.

From comedies to social dramas, real-life documentaries, tales of joy, family-friendly films, and more – the 33rd addition of the shorts program promises ‘to transport you across Australia and beyond’, all from the comfort of a cinema seat.

Here are some highlights from the program, which kicks off on Friday 19 January.

Opening Night

The opening night of Flickerfest promises red carpets and a chance to mingle with filmmakers. Featuring world premieres like the Australian choreographed drama Yeah the Boys (set to The Avalanches’ soundtrack) and the comedic Linda by British comedian, Joe Lycett.

Read: Birdeater, Audrey and The Moogai to premiere at SXSW in Texas this year

Survival-Day honours: Indigenous Spotlight

Image supplied by Flickerfest.

In a tribute to Survival Day (26 January), Flickerfest is hosting an Indigenous Spotlight. This collection of shorts showcases fresh Indigenous shorts, acknowledging the talent of Indigenous creatives both in front of and behind the camera. Highlights include Australian premieres such as Kieran Satour’s Ngurrawaana and Jahvis Loveday’s Djalbuyan Nahra.

Rainbow: LGBTQIA+ cinema

Image supplied by Flickerfest.

Now in its 6th year, the Rainbow program, curated by award-winning queer filmmaker Craig Boreham, is a must-see. Featuring the Australian premiere of Slow Down the Fall by Camille Tricaud and Jorge Cadena’s Flowers From Another Patio, this lineup is a window into the global LGBTQIA+ world.

International competition

Image supplied by Flickerfest.

The Global Showcase is Flickerfest’s Academy® Qualifying International competition, showcasing 42 shorts from around the world. Highlights include the Australian premiere of Stenzin Tankong’s Last Days of Summer, Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy 7 Minutes, and love story The One Note Man, narrated by Sir Ian McKellan.

FlickerUp competition

Flickerfest is once again running its annual competition to nurture emerging film talent. The judging panel of industry experts, including Tony Radevki, Claud Bailey, Vonne Patiag and more will identify and celebrate the young filmmakers of tomorrow.

Flickerfest 2024 will conclude with the awards ceremony and closing night party on Sunday 28 January.

For tickets and more information, head to the Flickerfest website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

