News

 > News

IMAX to open in Canberra by November

IMAX, in partnership with Dendy Cinemas, will open its first Canberra location by November 2024.
1 Aug 2024 10:45
ScreenHub staff
IMAX in-theatre. Image supplied by IMAX and Dendy Cinemas

Film

IMAX in-theatre. Image supplied by IMAX and Dendy Cinemas

Share Icon

The following media release was made available today regarding IMAX Corporation and Dendy Cinemas:

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Dendy Cinemas, part of the Dendy Icon Group, today announced their first-ever collaboration with an agreement for a new, state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser system in Australia. The new location is scheduled to open in the country’s capital, Canberra – the first IMAX location ever for the city – by November 2024.

‘Australia has an incredibly passionate moviegoing audience, and we see an opportunity to significantly expand our footprint nationwide in the years ahead,’ said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Sales Officer, IMAX. ‘With consumer demand in the country at an all-time high, this new partnership with Dendy Cinemas is a win for fans as we collaborate with new exhibition partners to bolster our momentum in Australia and worldwide.’

‘Canberrans have had a long love affair with Dendy Cinemas as the biggest cinema in the territory. We are excited to bring the first ever IMAX to Canberra and continue to deliver exceptional immersive experiences to our loyal customers. We are delighted to be the first independent cinema circuit to partner with IMAX in Australia and look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion ahead of the blockbuster content slated for this summer holiday season.’ said Sharon Strickland, Chief Executive Officer, Dendy Icon Group.

Read: IMAX wants 40 screens in Australia by 2029

IMAX has identified Australia as a top priority growth market for the Company, and the country ranks 11th in terms of highest grossing markets worldwide for IMAX, despite only having two locations in the country. Australia continues to have strong momentum and is the #1 market by PSA for IMAX in 2024, with a PSA of $2.7 million. The country continues to be a prime market not only for IMAX Hollywood releases, but also local language content from India and Japan. The 2025 global film slate will feature a record 14 Filmed for IMAX releases.

The new IMAX location with Dendy Cinemas will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced experience. IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The new locations will be set apart by the groundbreaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology, all of which delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX systems. 

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Documentary Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
Australian film The Black Balloon, Icon
Features

Netflix: four best Australian films to stream right now

Australian films The Black Balloon and Last Cab to Darwin, doco Mountain and award-winning short film Beautiful They are all…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Wake In Fright. Image: Umbrella Entertainment
Opinions & Analysis

Wake in Fright retains clarity after all these years

With Umbrella Entertainment announcing the restoration of Aussie film classic Wake in Fright, it’s time to reflect on the gritty…

In Review
The Moogai. Image: Elise Lockwood/MIFF
News

MIFF 2024 names Bright Horizons jury and unveils Uncle Jack Charles Award

MIFF has confirmed the Bright Horizons award jury will be led by Australian director Ivan Sen.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Warwick Thornton. Image supplied by SXSW Sydney
News

SXSW Sydney 2024 confirms Warwick Thornton for Conference program

The 2024 SXSW Sydney Screen Conference program will have exclusive sessions with top filmmakers and industry leaders.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Susie Youssef, Julia Zemiro, and Gina Chick, Great Australian Walks. SBS.
Features

Great Australian Walks: in life and locomotion an old favourite is afoot

From The Way, My Way to a new series of Great Australian Walks, our legs are carrying us in new…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login