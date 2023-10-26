News

How to Make Gravy: cast named for Paul Kelly-inspired Binge film

Binge's first original feature is an adaptation of the iconic song by Kelly.
26 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Daniel Henshall. Image: Binge.

Binge has announced its first original feature film, How to Make Gravy, an adaptation of Paul Kelly’s iconic Australian song that tells the story of an inmate writing a letter home as his family prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him.

Since its release in 1996, the song has achieved near-mythological status in the Australian musical canon and has cemented itself in the Christmas traditions of millions of families. 

As production gets underway on the Gold Coast, Binge also announced the key cast set to star in the film, led by Daniel Henshall and Hugo Weaving, with Brenton Thwaites, Damon Herriman, Kate Mulvany, and, making her English-language debut, celebrated French actress Agathe Rouselle.

The film will also feature cameo performances from Australian musicians, including Adam Briggs and rising rap talent Dallas Woods. 

How to Make Gravy was adapted for the screen by award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman, who will also direct. Waterman and Washington will produce alongside Hamish Lewis and Academy Award-nominated producer Schuyler Weiss. It is commissioned by the Foxtel Group for Binge and financed with support by Screen Queensland. Fifth Season will distribute the film internationally.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

