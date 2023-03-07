Gold Diggers fires up production in Victoria

ABC, CBS Studios, and The Alliance (KOJO Studios x Stampede Ventures) have announced that production has begun on eight-part comedy series Gold Diggers in Victoria, Australia.

The show is described as a ‘riotous and rapid-fire’ comedy set in the 1850s – during the gold rush era – where two sisters, Gert and Marigold Brewer, aspire to become wealthy by marrying newly-rich men.

The cast includes Claire Lovering as Gert Brewer, Danielle Walker as Marigold Brewer, and Megan Wilding as Fran, their French ‘ex-BFF’. Luke Mullins plays Percy, the rich and fancy mining magnate, while Wil King stars as Percy’s protective butler, Jerome. Eddie Perfect portrays the all-knowing barkeep, Barry, and Brandon McClelland plays Leonard, the town’s cop, and ‘possible incel’. Perry Mooney stars as Vic, the head of the local Fur Traders, and JJ Fong plays Zhi Ling, the boss of Chinatown.

Executive Producers Linda Ujuk and JP Sarni said they are ‘thrilled’ to be producing such a ‘timely, feel-good, and immersive’ Australian comedy. ‘We are excited to see Claire and Danielle bring the unashamedly irreverent Brewer Sisters to life alongside our outrageously funny ensemble of Dead Horse Gap Townies,’ they said. ‘This sensational cast will transport audiences to another world and have them laughing-out-loud.’

Filming takes place in the Victorian goldfields and Melbourne over the next eight weeks.

Gold Diggers will premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview later this year.