Gloriavale: trailer for documentary exposing New Zealand’s infamous cult

A collaborative Australian/New Zealand team are bringing the story of the Gloriavale cult to cinemas this November.
19 Sep 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Image: Limelight Distribution

New Zealand’s infamous Gloriavale Christian Community cult is getting the full exposé treatment in new documentary Gloriavale.

Directed by Australian/New Zealand creative team Noel Smyth and Fergus Grady (Camino Skies), this is a gripping tale of a New Zealand secretive religious group, founded by Australian evangelist Neville Cooper, who later assumed the name Hopeful Christian.

Selected for Cannes Film Festival Docs-in-progress and receiving its world premiere at New Zealand International Film Festival 2022, Gloriavale has quickly become one of the most talked about films of the year and New Zealand’s highest grossing local documentary in 2022.

Limelight Distribution has confirmed the film will be in Australian cinemas from Thursday 3 November 2022.

‘Bringing this film to life has been a lesson in perseverance,’ Directors Smyth and Grady said. ‘After overcoming lockdowns, legal dramas, new babies, and a whole myriad of other challenges, we are so happy to finally be bringing the film to Australian audiences. Like we were, I think they will be shocked to learn of what’s been going on so close to home.’

The observational documentary examines the widespread abuse inside the infamous Gloriavale Christian Community cult and the institutional failures allowing it to continue.

With unprecedented access to the notoriously secretive community, the filmmakers follow a lone family as they mount a groundbreaking legal case against the cult’s powerful leaders. The true extent of Gloriavale’s crimes and the cruelty of its leaders is exposed as the Ready family risk losing their home, their community and those they love for a chance to bring positive change to Gloriavale.

An official Australia/New Zealand co-production, Gloriavale is produced and directed by Noel Smyth and Fergus Grady, in conjunction with Forward Media and Grade A Films. The film was made with funding from Screen Australia & Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga the New Zealand Film Commission and VicScreen. The film is executive produced by Richard Fletcher (Daffodils) with cinematography by Gareth Moon (Gardening with Soul) and Noel Smyth, editing by Ramon Watkins (Camino Skies) and Noel Smyth and music by Jack Vanzet.

For tickets and more information, head to the official Gloriavale website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

