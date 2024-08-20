Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence 4K re-release in cinemas

The mindbending sci-fi anime film Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence is coming back to cinemas for a limited run in a brand-new 4K resolution this Thursday.

In this sequel to groundbreaking animated film Ghost in the Shell, director Mamoru Oshii pushes further into the world and concepts first developed in the original film – aka one of the most iconic anime films ever made.

‘In 2032, as humans and machines increasingly overlap, Public Security Section 9 investigates a series of uncharged murders by a prototype android. Agents Batou, a detective with a cyber-enhanced body, and his human partner Togusa navigate a technological dystopia, confronting Yakuza, hackers, and corrupt officials to reveal a shocking corporate conspiracy.’

Watch the trailer for Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence below.

For the film’s 20th anniversary this year, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence has been re-released in a new 4K master, and will be screening in select cinemas across Australia and New Zealand for a limited time.

The screenings are distributed by Sugio Co. in Australia and New Zealand.

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence will be in cinemas from 22 August 2024.