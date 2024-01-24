Free films at Fed Square this Feb? Fabulous!

As the mercury continues to rise, Melbourne’s Fed Square is hosting ‘Summer at the Square’, a program of free films and live performances every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening.

Running from 13–29 February 13, there’ll be an eclectic mix of old silent movies (with live accompaniment) and newer musical films to choose from – just bring a hat and pull up a deck chair.

Some key dates and highlights include:

Silent films with live scores Tuesdays

Tuesdays at Fed Square will see a night of free entertainment with classic silent films with bespoke live scores performed by some of Australia’s most dynamic electronic, jazz, and breakthrough composers and musicians. Key dates include:

Summer Films Wednesdays

Every Wednesday night, Fed Square will transform into a free outdoor cinema, screening modern classics on the Big Screen. Key dates include:

Fed Square’s Summer at the Square begins in February. To see what’s on, head to the Federation Square website.