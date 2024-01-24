News

 > News

Free films at Fed Square this Feb? Fabulous!

This February you can catch silent classics with live scores, and modern musical movies all for free.
24 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Image supplied by Kreate.

Share Icon

As the mercury continues to rise, Melbourne’s Fed Square is hosting ‘Summer at the Square’, a program of free films and live performances every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening.

Running from 13–29 February 13, there’ll be an eclectic mix of old silent movies (with live accompaniment) and newer musical films to choose from – just bring a hat and pull up a deck chair.

Read: Free films: where to stream movies and TV shows without paying

Some key dates and highlights include:

Silent films with live scores Tuesdays

Tuesdays at Fed Square will see a night of free entertainment with classic silent films with bespoke live scores performed by some of Australia’s most dynamic electronic, jazz, and breakthrough composers and musicians. Key dates include:

Summer Films Wednesdays

Every Wednesday night, Fed Square will transform into a free outdoor cinema, screening modern classics on the Big Screen. Key dates include:

Fed Square’s Summer at the Square begins in February. To see what’s on, head to the Federation Square website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Features Reviews Film / Television Production Television Shorts Streaming Documentary Opinions & Analysis Feature
More
Features

Antenna Documentary Film Festival: 10 films we're excited to see

The Antenna Documentary Film Festival has the latest and greatest docos to feast your eyes on this Feb.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Still from Chi Tran’s film, ‘ The Sun Sets and Once Again the Earth is Upright’. Image: Courtesy the artists. Two women with dark long hair sitting near a river bank with their backs facing the viewer. They are leaning on each other.
Amplify Collective

The Sun Sets and Once Again the Earth is Upright

Writer and filmmaker Chi Tran shares the collaborative process and vision behind her new short film.

Christy Tan
Features

Europa! Europa Film Festival: our top ten picks of the program

The Europa! Europa Film Fest returns to Sydney and Melbourne from 15 Feb to 11 March 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Poor Things, Lisa Frankenstein and Del Toro keep the monster alive

We're seeing a new wave of high-profile films inspired by Shelley's monster and its creator, raising the question: why now?

Izzie Austin
Reviews

Priscilla review: top performances in imperfect film

Cailee Spaeny and Australian actor Jacob Elordi shine in Sofia Coppola's biopic of Priscilla Presley.

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login