Toss my salad and scramble my eggs: a Frasier sequel has been greenlit

The original series ran from 1993-2004, and now, more than a decade later, it's set to return with a brand new city and brand new characters.
5 Oct 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Image: NBC

A follow-up series to the half hour comedy Frasier has been confirmed, and is set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the near future.

Gen Z will probably be most familiar with Frasier as the subject of a running gag on popular podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me. Perhaps you’ve watched the classic series on Stan, or, if you’re like me, have fond memories of watching re-runs after school.

Premiering in 1993, Frasier was a hugely popular sitcom – and one of the most successful spinoffs ever – that ran for 11 seasons. Kelsey Grammer’s high-strung psychiatrist Frasier Crane first appeared in the show Cheers in 1984, and was scheduled only for a few episodes before impressing the producers (and audiences) enough to become a regular.

The spinoff went on to become one of the most celebrated series of the 90s/2000s, winning the most Emmy Awards given to a scripted series at the time (37), which included five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The original Frasier, which followed Crane after he moved to Seattle and returned to hosting his psychotherapy based radio program, ran until 2004. Murmurings of a sequel, or even a reboot, have been online for years since – but it was only in 2018 that real momentum was gained when Grammer started fielding interest in a new series and became the driving force behind its return.

Goodnight, Seattle

The new series will see Frasier Crane moving from Seattle to a new city and meeting new people, which probably means we won’t see much of the original cast, which included David Hyde-Pierce, Peri Gilpin, and Jane Leeves. John Mahoney, who played Crane’s father, sadly passed away in 2018.

It will be written by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who also executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

There aren’t any further details as to the plot, the cast, or the location. But here’s a video from Australian singer/songwriter Montaigne with a cover of the Frasier theme song.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

