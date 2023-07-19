Force of Nature: The Dry 2 release delayed due to SAG-AFTRA strike

Force of Nature: The Dry 2, the follow-up to the 2021 Australian box-office hit The Dry, will have its Australian and New Zealand release date rescheduled.

Originally planned to release on 24 August, Roadshow Films – in consultation with the filmmakers Arenamedia, Made Up Stories and Pick Up Truck Pictures – have made the decision to delay the film’s release until the actors are available to support the launch.

Eric Bana, actor and producer, Pick Up Truck Pictures, said: ‘It is with some regret, but a large amount of conviction that we have decided to postpone the release of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. I’m incredibly proud of this much-anticipated Australian film and want to be able to do it justice by promoting it thoroughly.

‘Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, of which I am a long-standing member, it is not possible to do that at this time. Just as we did with The Dry, our plan is to be face-to-face with the cinema-going public, through event screenings, Q&A’s, and press appearances at the time of release.

‘I stand in support of the changes that SAG-AFTRA are fighting for on behalf of all working Actors. I apologise for any inconvenience it causes anyone who has pre purchased tickets to our already sold-out Q&A sessions. Thanks for your understanding. See you at a cinema soon.’

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is based on the bestselling novel by Australian author Jane Harper, with Eric Bana reprising his character, Aaron Falk. Robert Connolly returns to direct the movie. Produced by Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, alongside Eric Banafor Pick Up Truck Pictures and Robert Connolly for Arenamedia.

A spokesperson for the film said a new release date will be announced soon.