News

 > Film > News

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 release delayed due to SAG-AFTRA strike

Eric Bana said: 'It is with some regret, but a large amount of conviction that we have decided to postpone the release.'
19 Jul 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Film

Force of Nature: The Dry 2. Image: Pick Up Truck Pictures

Share Icon

Force of Nature: The Dry 2, the follow-up to the 2021 Australian box-office hit The Dry, will have its Australian and New Zealand release date rescheduled.

Originally planned to release on 24 August, Roadshow Films – in consultation with the filmmakers Arenamedia, Made Up Stories and Pick Up Truck Pictures – have made the decision to delay the film’s release until the actors are available to support the launch.

Eric Bana, actor and producer, Pick Up Truck Pictures, said: ‘It is with some regret, but a large amount of conviction that we have decided to postpone the release of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. I’m incredibly proud of this much-anticipated Australian film and want to be able to do it justice by promoting it thoroughly.

‘Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, of which I am a long-standing member, it is not possible to do that at this time. Just as we did with The Dry, our plan is to be face-to-face with the cinema-going public, through event screenings, Q&A’s, and press appearances at the time of release.

‘I stand in support of the changes that SAG-AFTRA are fighting for on behalf of all working Actors. I apologise for any inconvenience it causes anyone who has pre purchased tickets to our already sold-out Q&A sessions. Thanks for your understanding. See you at a cinema soon.’

Read: Force of Nature: The Dry 2 trailer released

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is based on the bestselling novel by Australian author Jane Harper, with Eric Bana reprising his character, Aaron Falk. Robert Connolly returns to direct the movie. Produced by Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, alongside Eric Banafor Pick Up Truck Pictures and Robert Connolly for Arenamedia.

A spokesperson for the film said a new release date will be announced soon.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features Film Q&A
More
Features

BOFA Film Festival program picks

Tassie's Breath of Fresh Air festival is back this September, with a taste of acclaimed international and local features.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Eco-horror and Australian films pair well – and offer hope

Australia has produced more than its share of eco-horror films, and it’s hardly surprising, but there's a silver lining.

Izzie Austin
Features

Queer Screen Film Fest's 10th anniversary lineup

Mini-event Queer Screen Film Fest is back this August in Sydney, bringing with it films like Monster, Equal the Contest,…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Q&A

The Plains director David Easteal isn't interested in labels

David Easteal, director of Australian film The Plains, talks to ScreenHub about making his genre-defying, internationally acclaimed debut.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Simulant starring Sam Worthington – cheat sheet

Everything you need to know before the cinema release of Simulant, in less than 60 seconds.

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login