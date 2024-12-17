News

Five Bush Weddings feature film coming in 2026

Five Bush Weddings, a rom-com debut by Pippy Pomeranz, will hit cinemas in 2026.
17 Dec 2024 14:25
Silvi Vann-Wall
Film

The book cover for Five Bush Weddings. Image: Penguin Random House

PJ Pictures, the production company created by Pippy Pomeranz (daughter-in-law of film critic Margret Pomeranz), has secured the rights to adapt Clare Fletcher’s acclaimed novel Five Bush Weddings into a feature film.

The Australian feature film project marks Pomeranz’s directorial debut.

Set in rural Australia, Five Bush Weddings is a romantic comedy that delves into themes of love, family and community. The narrative follows Stevie-Jean Harrison, a wedding photographer who has documented numerous celebrations but finds herself questioning her own romantic prospects.

The story explores the nuances of relationships and the unexpected turns they can take after the festivities conclude.

The film’s production team boasts notable industry figures, including Josh Pomeranz, Laura Rister, and Lauren Miller, who will serve as executive producers. Pippy Pomeranz will undertake the roles of both writer and director, bringing her unique vision to this adaptation.

ScreenHub: Australian drama spending plummets nearly 30%

‘When I first read Clare Fletcher’s novel, I knew I had to be the one to make this film,’ said Pippy Pomeranz. ‘It’s a love letter to Australian rural communities and how weddings bring them together. It’s about family, friendships, and realizing that sometimes best mates can become lovers…if the timing is right.’

Author Clare Fletcher, also known for the book Love Match (2023, Penguin Random House), also co-hosts the popular podcast That Rom Com Pod alongside fellow author Karina May.

PJ Pictures has recently produced acclaimed films such as Long Story Short, Standing Up for Sunny, and 1%.

Five Bush Weddings is slated for release in Australian cinemas in 2026.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

