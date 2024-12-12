Fisk breaks the ABC’s viewing records

Multi-award-winning series Fisk has broken viewing records for the national broadcaster, according to the ABC.

The premiere episode of Season 3 has surpassed a total audience of 3 million and earned the top spot as the all-time highest-rated episode of any non-kids show on the ABC since the total audience methodology was introduced in 2016.

In his review for ScreenHub, Anthony Morris wrote of Fisk Season 3:

‘Fisk is a finely tuned mechanism built around exasperation. If someone is happy in a scene, chances are that at least one other person will be annoyed or frustrated by whatever’s causing their happiness. What makes it all work, aside from the sense that everyone has realised that exasperation is their lot in life and so they never take it personally, is that it’s a burden shared.

‘You wouldn’t call the cast of Fisk overly complex characters. Yes, Roz does have a sideline in song-writing and performing, while Ray has found love (‘friends three months, benefits three weeks’) and with it a surprisingly softer side. As for George, turns out he has a grandmother who used to be a hacker. But nobody here is just the annoying one or the bossy one.

‘Being annoyed by others and yet tolerating them is the glue that holds the series together. Well, aside from the many clients and business rivals who are just plain jerks, even if they’re being played by many of local comedies bigger names (including Dave O’Neill, Tom Ballard, Anne Edmonds, Claudia Karvan, Ray O’Leary, Sam Campbell, Mel Buttle, Rhys Nicholson, Brian Nankervis and Glenn Robbins).’

As one of the ABC’s most successful comedy programs ever, Season 3 is the #1 non-kids title on ABC iview in 2024 and holds an average audience to date of over 600,000 viewers per episode on ABC iview.

Since launch, both seasons 1 and 2 of Fisk have achieved an average of one million per episode on ABC iview, on top of its blockbuster success on broadcast television.

Co-creator/writer/director and multi-award winner, Kitty Flanagan, said: ‘I’m so lucky that I get to make this show with so many talented and funny people – both on screen and behind the scenes. The fact that we managed to make something that viewers are tuning in to watch is the icing on the mud cake.

‘Honestly, I don’t think I’ll ever stop being surprised (or delighted) by the fact that a show centred around a plain, 50-something woman in a baggy brown suit became a hit.’

ABC Head Scripted, Rachel Okine said: ‘The ABC is the home of the best original Australian comedy and the return of the hugely successful Fisk in 2024 has continued this proud legacy.

‘These groundbreaking numbers are a true testament to Kitty’s hard work, comedic talent and the wonderfully creative team she has assembled. We are thrilled that audiences continue to love and adore Helen Tudor-Fisk and all those that walk through the doors of Gruber & Fisk.’

Commissioned by the ABC, the made-in-Melbourne series premiered in 2021, introducing audiences to the incomparable Helen Tudor-Fisk, the brown-suited wills and probate lawyer portrayed with comedic brilliance by Flanagan. Helen’s unique blend of sharp wit and relatable charm quickly captured hearts and set the tone for the series’ unprecedented success.

Joining Flanagan each episode is the remarkable ensemble of Aaron Chen, Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold, John Gaden and Glenn Butcher, who, alongside episodic guest cast drawn from Australia’s most accomplished comedic performers, have elevated the show to unparalleled heights.

Fisk is available to stream on ABC iview.