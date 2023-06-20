First Nations documentary filmmakers gain development boost

Eight projects have been selected for development by Screen Australia’s First Nations Department and Network 10 as part of First Facts: First Nations Factual Showcase for First Nations documentary filmmakers.

The initiative is aimed at providing First Nations emerging and mid-career filmmakers with opportunities to develop short documentaries to screen on 10 Play and Network 10’s social media channels.

The First Facts recipients attended a workshop last week to develop their projects, which also included sessions with guest speakers including Rachel Perkins (Brand Nue Dae, The Australian Wars), Allan Clarke (The Bowraville Murders, The Dark Emu Story) and Narelda Jacobs, OAM, host of 10 News First Midday and Studio 10. Following the workshop each team will pitch their project to a panel of industry professionals. Six teams will then be selected to receive up to $70,000 of production funding to make their 10-minute documentary for Network 10.

Angela Bates, Screen Australia’s Head of First Nations described the initiative as a ‘fantastic platform’ for First Nations creators to develop their careers and share their stories. ‘I’m excited to witness the breadth of talent in these teams and support them to make their documentary projects come to life.’

The projects funded for development are:

Anangu Way: Through his father teaching him how to make a woomera, a Noongar & Spinifex man reconnects with family and culture in Tjuntjuntjara, a remote community in the Great Victoria Desert. Team: Tace Stevens, Brooke Collard.

Burabura: A love letter to the Australian bush that captures the essence of its beauty and serenity in every frame, reminding us that sometimes, the greatest adventures are the ones that take us back to our roots. Team: Tyson Mowarin, Robyn Marais.

Croker (working title): Iwaidja is one of the world’s oldest languages, spoken by the Iwaidja of Croker Island. With about only 150 speakers left, time is running out to preserve the language. Team: Cian Mungatj McCue, Tommy Lawrence.

Firekeepers “Flames of Renewal: Fighting for Cultural Survival”: Against the backdrop of increasing wildfires and climate change, a First Nations community embarks on a journey to restore traditional cultural burning practices, fighting to preserve their ancestral knowledge and protect their land. Team: Jack Steele, Kieran Satour, Genevieve Grieves, Andrea Distefano.

Joonba: Songs gifted through dreams and maintained over generations inspire three young children to dance. Team: Marlikka Perdrisat, Damon Gameau, Anna Kaplan, Jayde Harding.

Life After Footy: From the mountain peak of professional Australian sport to the reality of life after, this documentary follows Indigenous dual premiership AFL player Lewis Jetta on what it’s like to ride the wave of professional sport and continue living life the best way he can. Team: Daniel Riches, Luke Riches.

(Re)imagining Our Futures: This documentary follows the journey of Nyikina & Jabirr Jabirr woman, Kalinda Palmer, guided by her Elders to dream up a future for herself, her son, family and community. Team: Kimberley Benjamin, Shari Hutchison.

Star of Taroom: This is a tale about the return of the Star of Taroom – a rock taken from Iman country 50 years ago. Told by an Iman elder lit by campfire light, this documentary portrays the importance of the stone and how its return is strangely healing a community haunted by a dark past. Team: Kat Dingwall, Dena Curtis.

First Facts is supported by Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Tasmania, Screen Territory, Screenwest, the South Australian Film Corporation and VicScreen.