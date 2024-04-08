Bec Rawlings documentary Fight to Live gets Australian release dates

Tom Haramis’ documentary Fight to Live, described as a ‘dazzling portrait of Australian UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting champion and domestic abuse survivor “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings’, will be shown at The Gold Coast Film Festival and Inner West Film Fest before releasing around Australia next month, coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A spokesperson for the film said: ‘Wild child, mother, abuse survivor, UFC contender, Bare Knuckle Fighting champion … Bec Rawlings is many things, but above all, she’s a fighter.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

‘Fight to Live is a gripping look at a young woman’s journey from victim to conqueror… from a troubled young kid in Launceston, to a terrified mother protecting herself and her children from an abuser, Bec has been through hell and come out a woman comfortable in her own skin, living on her own terms, and dominating in one of the world’s toughest sports.

‘Bec Rawlings’ story is a deeply moving and highly affecting one, and filmmaker Tom Haramis captures it with the energy and passion it so richly deserves. One you meet “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings, you’ll never forget her.’

Fight to Live will be released in Australian cinemas on 15 May.