News

 > News

Bec Rawlings documentary Fight to Live gets Australian release dates

Tom Haramis' documentary about the Australian UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting champion will be released in Australian cinemas next month.
8 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Documentary

Fight to Live. Image: Screen Inc.

Share Icon

Tom Haramis’ documentary Fight to Live, described as a ‘dazzling portrait of Australian UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting champion and domestic abuse survivor “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings’, will be shown at The Gold Coast Film Festival and Inner West Film Fest before releasing around Australia next month, coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A spokesperson for the film said: ‘Wild child, mother, abuse survivor, UFC contender, Bare Knuckle Fighting champion … Bec Rawlings is many things, but above all, she’s a fighter.

Fight to Live is a gripping look at a young woman’s journey from victim to conqueror… from a troubled young kid in Launceston, to a terrified mother protecting herself and her children from an abuser, Bec has been through hell and come out a woman comfortable in her own skin, living on her own terms, and dominating in one of the world’s toughest sports.

‘Bec Rawlings’ story is a deeply moving and highly affecting one, and filmmaker Tom Haramis captures it with the energy and passion it so richly deserves. One you meet “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings, you’ll never forget her.’   

Fight to Live will be released in Australian cinemas on 15 May.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Film News Feature Features Shorts Reviews Television Streaming Opinions & Analysis Free To Air
More
News

AIDC 2024 documentary award winners – and a tribute to ScreenHub's David Tiley

The Australian International Documentary Conference has announced the winners of its 2024 awards.

Paul Dalgarno
News

SheDoc 2024: six documentary makers receive grants

The Queensland-based filmmakers will receive support for their professional development, with funding from $10,000 to $30,000.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

2024 Oscars: Best Documentary nominees

From 20 Days in Mariupol to The Eternal Memory – your guide to the nominees for Best Documentary at the…

The Conversation
Features

Antenna Documentary Film Festival: 10 films we're excited to see

The Antenna Documentary Film Festival has the latest and greatest docos to feast your eyes on this Feb.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Documentary. Image is a group of women in a small filming studio, with two sitting in chairs facing each other and another behind a film camera.
Amplify Collective

Documentary filmmaking classes for the Bold and Beautiful

A series of workshops specifically for women and gender diverse people aged over 40 exemplifies the agency of human involvement.

Christine Davey
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login