SheDoc 2024: six documentary makers receive grants

The Queensland-based filmmakers will receive support for their professional development, with funding from $10,000 to $30,000.
4 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Documentary

Image: Siri louis/ Unsplash.

Documentary Australia, in partnership with Screen Queensland, has announced the 2024 recipients of SheDoc – a grants program aimed at giving women a stronger and more equal voice in documentary storytelling.

The six Queensland-based documentary filmmakers are Jo-Anne Brechin, Kate Boylan Ascione, Nu’utea Marie Lea Robillot, Sasha Parlett, Mags Scholes, and Veronica Fury.

They will receive support for their professional development, with funding from $10,000 to $30,000 available per recipient.

The goal of SheDoc 2024 is to ‘develop and foster female voices that explore varied and nuanced perspectives on issues that affect women, and to support creative and leadership aspirations amongst female-identifying documentary filmmakers’.

In 2024, the program is focusing exclusively on Queensland filmmaking talent, providing an opportunity for recipients to boost their career trajectory and national profile.

‘We are so delighted to be able to support the professional development of women’s careers in the film industry,’ said Documentary Australia CEO, Dr Mitzi Goldman. ‘It can be a tough industry to both enter and get ahead in, but it is also hard to maintain the output and balance the time for personal nourishment when you have reached a peak in your career.

‘We are excited to support women at early, mid and established levels of their professional journeys to undertake a broad range of opportunities.’ We are particularly pleased to be working with Screen Queensland on this initiative and immensely grateful for the philanthropic funding that has enabled us to re-invigorate this important program.’

More information on the 2024 recipients can be found on the Documentary Australia website.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

