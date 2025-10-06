Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Saturday Night Live Season 51 (6 October)

Comedy Series. Live from New York, it’s a brand-new era of SNL. Following its milestone 50th season, the iconic sketch comedy series returns with a refreshed cast and renewed energy. Longtime favourites like Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are back, while five new featured players join the ensemble.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 (6 October)

The Real Housewives of Potomac. Image: Bravo. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Potomac’s sharpest shade-throwers return for a landmark 10th season, with OGs Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo joined by full-time newcomers Tia Glover and Angel Massie, while Monique Samuels makes a buzz-worthy cameo.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (6 October)

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

The Great American Bake Off Season 7 (7 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back and the stakes are sweeter than ever! Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to crown America’s top amateur baker, joined by hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry. With charming contestants, jaw-dropping showstoppers and the show’s signature warmth, it’s irresistible comfort viewing. Watch the trailer.

Sister Wives Season 13 (10 October)

Reality Series. Kody’s vision for building new homes on Coyote Pass sparks resistance, financial strain and emotional fallout as the wives and children wrestle with their uprooted lives. With loyalties shifting and long-simmering conflicts bubbling to the surface, series 13 continues to lay bare the challenges of plural marriage through raw honesty and high-stakes family drama.

Binge: recently added

Black Bag (3 October)

Black Bag. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Steven Soderbergh directs this sleek espionage thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as married intelligence officers caught in a web of betrayal, surveillance and psychological warfare. With razor-sharp dialogue and a twist-laden plot, Black Bag is a cerebral, stylish spy drama that pits love against loyalty. Watch the trailer.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 (2 October)

Series. Season 13 of Chicago P.D. sees the Intelligence Unit recalibrating after a turbulent finale, with Voight’s leadership under scrutiny and new recruit Naomi Kerr (Arienne Mandi) joining the ranks. As the team tackles fresh cases and internal shifts, the series continues to deliver tense, character-driven storytelling with its signature edge.

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Valentine’s Day turns deadly in this slasher-rom com hybrid from Josh Ruben. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding star as mismatched co-workers mistaken for a couple and targeted by the infamous Heart Eyes Killer. With sharp wit, gory kills and romantic chaos, Heart Eyes is a twisted treat for horror and rom-com fans alike. Watch the trailer.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. Set in Arnhem Land post-WWI, High Ground is a powerful revisionist Western starring Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul. When a massacre is buried by colonial authorities, a former soldier and an Indigenous tracker must confront the past. A gripping, visually stunning story of justice, culture and survival.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Binge streaming guides on ScreenHub.