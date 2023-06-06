News

 > Film > News

Film classifications have changed – have you noticed?

Film classifications in Australia have been updated to reflect our times. When you go to the cinema, how much attention do you pay to the reasons films are rated G, M, or R18+?
6 Jun 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Image: Australian Classification Board.

Share Icon

Australia’s classification board has updated the classification system for all films shown in the country.

Last year, the federal government (specifically the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts) ran a survey that asked people what their expectations were for classifications on film media. The majority of participants said they wanted more details about why a movie was given a specific rating, and that the reasons for those decisions should be ‘modernised’ to reflect community sensitivities [Source: ABC]

From now on, all ratings – from G to R18+ – will come with more detailed and relevant explanations for the rating.

If you need a refresher on what we’re talking about, check out this classic ad for the Australian classification system:

Some new elements you might see mentioned in the classification notice are: bullying, blood and gore, very mild animated violence, mental health themes, and strong animal cruelty.

A new ratings breakdown:

  • For G-rated films, new consumer advice includes very mild supernatural themes, very mild animated violence, very mild slapstick violence and very mild mental health themes.
  • New consumer advice for PG films has been expanded to include mild action violence, mild animated violence, mild family violence and mild fantasy violence.
  • Additional explanations for M-rated films include, but are not limited to, blood and gore, mental health themes, sporting violence and supernatural violence.
  • For MA15+ films there are new considerations such as ‘strong animal cruelty, strong injury detail and strong comedic violence’.
  • And ‘High-impact bullying themes, high-impact drug references and high-impact sexual themes’ are some of the new consumer advice warnings for R18+ films.

The survey also revealed that parents wanted better regulation of content on TikTok and YouTube – but ‘did not expect content on those platforms to be classified, as they understood the difficulty around doing so’.

The new classification explanations will appear at the beginning of the movie alongside the rating. Such updates have not been applied to television, streaming content, or games.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

All Screen Career Advice Feature Features Film News Opinions & Analysis Shorts
More
News

Studio Ghibli won't promote its new film How Do You Live?

There won't be any trailers for Ghibli's latest animated flick How Do You Live – and given their renown, they…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Pineapple is the Melbourne Queer Film Festival 'Pitch, Pleez!' winner

MQFF has announced Sophie Saville as the winner of $10,000 cash funding through their Pitch, Pleez! competition program.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Career Advice

10 top tips on how to make your own movie

Former Director of South Seas Film School, producer, director and self-confessed movie nut, Adam Fresco offers a hands-on guide to…

The Big Idea
Opinions & Analysis

Sweet As is a must-watch Australian coming-of-age

There is an undeniable authenticity to Jub Clerc's debut film and, even in its simplicity, it is captivating.

Norah Masige
Features

Run Rabbit Run and Late Night With the Devil: meet the directors

Daina Reid, and Colin and Cameron Cairnes, discuss their hotly-tipped films, showing at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival.

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login