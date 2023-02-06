Film Critics Circle of Australia award nominations

The Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) has announced its nominees for all categories of the annual FCCA Awards for Australian Films of 2022.
Drawing from the initial qualifier of Australian features and feature documentaries, the prestigious awards recognise the creative inputs of the Australian film industry in all its sectors.
‘The outstanding feature of the Australian films of 2022 is the high calibre of acting,’ said FCCA Awards manager, Adrienne McKibbins. ‘Our best actors, whether leads or supporting, shone in a wide range of genres that in turn highlight the versatility of their talent. Whether a bio pic, a crime thriller, an urban family drama, or an outback tale, our actors successfully rose to the challenges set by our valued writers and directors.
‘Similarly, the standard of Australian documentary features was extremely high. We are blessed to have such a range of talented documentarians that approach their varied subjects with fearlessness and sensitivity.’
The FCCA Awards are voted on solely by film critic members of FCCA. All winners will be announced on Tuesday 28 February, 2023. Read on for a full list of nominees.
The FCCA Awards Nominees for 2022
Best Film
The Drover’s Wife (Prod. Leah Purcell, Bain Stewart, David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Angela Littlejohn)
Elvis (Prod. Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman)
Here Out West (Prod. Annabel Davis, Sheila Jayadev, Bree-Anne Sykes)
The Stranger (Prod. Joel Edgerton, Iain Canning, Kim Hodgert, Emile Sherman, Rachel Gardner, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts)
Best Director
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife
Thomas M Wright – The Stranger
Best Actress
Krew Boylan – Seriously Red
Ella Newton – Girl At The Window
Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife
Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Rob Collins – The Drover’s Wife
Joel Edgerton – The Stranger
Best Actor Supporting Role
Simon Baker – Blaze
Sean Harris – The Stranger
Anthony Hayes – Gold
Rasmus King – Bosch & Rockit
Best Actress Supporting Role
Jessica De Gouw – The Drover’s Wife
Karis Oka – Girl At The Window
Yael Stone – Blaze
Leeanna Walsman – Bosch & Rockit
Best Cinematography
Sam Chiplin – The Stranger
Mandy Walker ASC ACS – Elvis
Mark Wareham ACS – The Drover’s Wife
Best Screenplay
Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, Jeremy Doner – Elvis
Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife
Thomas M Wright – The Stranger
Best Documentary Feature
The Lost City Of Melbourne (Dir. and Prod. Gus Berger)
Man On Earth (Dir. Amiel Courtin-Wilson, Prod. Alice Jamieson-Dowd, Amiel Courtin-Wilson)
No Bad Guys (Dir. George Gittoes, Prod. George Gittoes, Hellen Rose)
Senses Of Cinema (Dir. and Prod. John Hughes, Tom Zubrycki)
Volcano Man (Dir. James Crawley, Prod. Rhian Skirving, Tim Russell)
The FCCA Awards will take place on 28 February, 2023