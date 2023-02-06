Film Critics Circle of Australia award nominations

The Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) has announced its nominees for all categories of the annual FCCA Awards for Australian Films of 2022.

Drawing from the initial qualifier of Australian features and feature documentaries, the prestigious awards recognise the creative inputs of the Australian film industry in all its sectors.

‘The outstanding feature of the Australian films of 2022 is the high calibre of acting,’ said FCCA Awards manager, Adrienne McKibbins. ‘Our best actors, whether leads or supporting, shone in a wide range of genres that in turn highlight the versatility of their talent. Whether a bio pic, a crime thriller, an urban family drama, or an outback tale, our actors successfully rose to the challenges set by our valued writers and directors.

‘Similarly, the standard of Australian documentary features was extremely high. We are blessed to have such a range of talented documentarians that approach their varied subjects with fearlessness and sensitivity.’

The FCCA Awards are voted on solely by film critic members of FCCA. All winners will be announced on Tuesday 28 February, 2023. Read on for a full list of nominees.

The FCCA Awards Nominees for 2022

Best Film

The Drover’s Wife (Prod. Leah Purcell, Bain Stewart, David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Angela Littlejohn)

Elvis (Prod. Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman)

Here Out West (Prod. Annabel Davis, Sheila Jayadev, Bree-Anne Sykes)

The Stranger (Prod. Joel Edgerton, Iain Canning, Kim Hodgert, Emile Sherman, Rachel Gardner, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts)

Best Director

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife

Thomas M Wright – The Stranger

Best Actress

Krew Boylan – Seriously Red

Ella Newton – Girl At The Window

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Rob Collins – The Drover’s Wife

Joel Edgerton – The Stranger

Best Actor Supporting Role

Simon Baker – Blaze

Sean Harris – The Stranger

Anthony Hayes – Gold

Rasmus King – Bosch & Rockit

Best Actress Supporting Role

Jessica De Gouw – The Drover’s Wife

Karis Oka – Girl At The Window

Yael Stone – Blaze

Leeanna Walsman – Bosch & Rockit

Best Cinematography

Sam Chiplin – The Stranger

Mandy Walker ASC ACS – Elvis

Mark Wareham ACS – The Drover’s Wife

Best Screenplay

Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, Jeremy Doner – Elvis

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife

Thomas M Wright – The Stranger

Best Documentary Feature

The Lost City Of Melbourne (Dir. and Prod. Gus Berger)

Man On Earth (Dir. Amiel Courtin-Wilson, Prod. Alice Jamieson-Dowd, Amiel Courtin-Wilson)

No Bad Guys (Dir. George Gittoes, Prod. George Gittoes, Hellen Rose)

Senses Of Cinema (Dir. and Prod. John Hughes, Tom Zubrycki)

Volcano Man (Dir. James Crawley, Prod. Rhian Skirving, Tim Russell)

The FCCA Awards will take place on 28 February, 2023