Fake, Paramount+ streaming preview: Asher Keddie and David Wenham in love scam thriller

What is this?

Fake is an eight-part Australian drama series that ‘explores love in a world of liars, cheats, fantasists and phonies.’ Described as a gripping story about a love scam, the series is inspired by Stephanie Wood’s 2021 memoir Fake (Penguin Books).

The story follows Birdie Bell (Asher Keddie), a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier, Joe Burt (David Wenham), on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe.

Who stars in Fake?

Asher Keddie and David Wenham play the leads. The cast also includes Heather Mitchell, Ming-Zhu Hii, Nicholas Brown, Louisa Mignone, Anne Charleston, Spencer McLaren, Janet Andrewartha, Greg Stone and Jack Sandle.

David Wenham and Asher Keddie In Fake. Image: Paramount+

Who’s the director of Fake?

The series is co-directed by Emma Freeman, Jennifer Leacey and Taylor Ferguson.

Who wrote the show?

Fake is created and written by AWGIE award-winning screenwriter, Anya Beyersdorf, whose other writing credits include Fires, The Twelve and How the Light Gets In.

What’s the country of origin?

Australia.

Where was Fake filmed?

Melbourne and other regional Victorian locations.

How many episodes?

8 x 40mins.

What’s the production company?

Kindling Pictures. Fake is a Kindling Pictures production with major production investment from Paramount ANZ and Screen Australia, in association with VicScreen. Entertainment One (eOne) will handle international sales.

Who are the producers?

Kindling Pictures’ Imogen Banks Kindling (Safe Home, Offspring) and Emelyne Palmer (Safe Home, RFDS). Fake is co-produced by Asher Keddie (Offspring, Party Tricks, Love My Way) who also plays the lead role. Keddie was also a producer on Strife, the mini-series based on Mia Freedman’s memoir.

What do the producers have to say about Fake?

Imogen Banks, Emelyne Palmer, and co-producer Asher Keddie, said: ‘Fake is an intimate and exhilarating exploration of the illusions life lays out for us, through both the lies we are told and the lies we tell ourselves. In her compelling memoir, Stephanie Wood poses the question; what leads people to deny their instincts? This inquiry lies at the heart of Fake as we journey into the depths of our protagonist Birdie Bell’s psyche, and explore how the narratives instilled in us from childhood create fertile ground for deception to thrive.

‘We are incredibly proud to have collaborated on this thrilling, courageous and intensely relevant drama with this dream team of extraordinary creatives. Through an intimate first-person perspective, creator and writer Anya Beyersdorf has crafted a compellingly experiential show that will resonate with anyone who has ever been lied to.’

Show me the trailer for Fake

Where and when can I watch Fake?

Fake premieres exclusively on Paramount+ from Thursday 4 July 2024. All episodes will be available.