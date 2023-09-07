News

Expats: first-look at Prime limited series starring Nicole Kidman

Expats is a six-part series based on the novel The Expatriates, and it's premiering at TIFF this September.
7 Sep 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Nicole Kidman as Margaret in Expats. Image: Prime Video

Prime Video has just released first-look images for Expats, the six-part limited series based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates, by Janice Y. K. Lee.

The Lulu Wang-directed series stars Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue (Never Have I EverBlockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky is EverywhereSmoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago MedTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of GucciFargo).

Expats will have a world premiere screening of its’ feature-length’ penultimate episode at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, before dropping all six episodes on Prime.

Set in Hong Kong in 2014, Expats centers on three American women – Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) – whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. Brian Tee plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston plays Hilary’s husband David.

The series ‘interrogates privilege’ and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.

First look images for Expats:

Charly and Tony. Image: Prime Video
Hilary. Image: Prime Video
Essie and Puri. Image: Prime Video
Mercy. Image: Prime Video
Hilary. Image: Prime Video
Clarke and Hilary. Image: Prime Video

Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director and writer for Expats. Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time.

Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (Rabbit HoleNine Perfect Strangers), along with Alice Bell (The Beautiful LieThe Slap), who has been with the project since its inception.

Expats will premiere on Prime Video in early 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

