Expats: first-look at Prime limited series starring Nicole Kidman

Prime Video has just released first-look images for Expats, the six-part limited series based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates, by Janice Y. K. Lee.

The Lulu Wang-directed series stars Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo).

Expats will have a world premiere screening of its’ feature-length’ penultimate episode at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, before dropping all six episodes on Prime.

Set in Hong Kong in 2014, Expats centers on three American women – Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) – whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. Brian Tee plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston plays Hilary’s husband David.

The series ‘interrogates privilege’ and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.

First look images for Expats:

Charly and Tony. Image: Prime Video Hilary. Image: Prime Video Essie and Puri. Image: Prime Video Mercy. Image: Prime Video Hilary. Image: Prime Video Clarke and Hilary. Image: Prime Video

Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director and writer for Expats. Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time.

Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (Rabbit Hole, Nine Perfect Strangers), along with Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), who has been with the project since its inception.

Expats will premiere on Prime Video in early 2024.