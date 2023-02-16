Europa! Europa Film Festival highlights

Showcasing the world’s best new European films, Europa! Europa Film Festival returns to cinemas for its second edition in 2023, welcoming audiences across Melbourne and Sydney for 3 weeks of entertaining Australian Premiere screenings and special events.

Screening exclusively at Classic and Lido Cinemas in Melbourne, and Ritz Cinemas in Sydney, Europa! Europa Film Festival provides a platform for high calibre new European cinema, while celebrating the diversity of storytelling from across the continent.

Here are ScreenHub’s top ten picks from the Europa! Europa film festival, which opens this weekend.

Highlights

Image: Gaumont Distribution

The Farels are a power couple: he is a famous television presenter, and she a writer known for her feminist activism. When their son, a student at Stanford University, is accused of raping a young woman from a Jewish family, the family’s life flies off the rails. In this film adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name, director Yvan Attal delivers a timely and thought-provoking story exploring the intersection of class, sex, truth and consent. Premiering at Venice Film Festival, The Accusation is a stunning French drama featuring an outstanding performance from Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Image: Elsinore Film

Eccentric twenty-something Amanda has no friends, despite it being the thing she desires most. When she discovers that, as a toddler, she was best friends with a girl called Rebecca, Amanda sets out to

rekindle the long dormant relationship. This highly entertaining arrested development coming-of-age film is already being compared to the works of filmmakers as distinctive and diverse as Yorgos Lanthimos, Miranda July, Aki Kaurismäki, Noah Baumbach and Paolo Sorrentino. And yet, Amanda still announces the arrival of an engaging new voice in international cinema, in the form of Italian writer/director Carolina Cavalli. With its blend of deadpan comedy and breezy drama, Amanda is guaranteed to charm.

Image: Allfilm/Ugrifilm

It’s the summer of 1990 and the Soviet Union’s basketball championship is set to begin. The USSR is close to collapse and Estonia is on the brink of independence. This leaves the Estonian national basketball team facing a momentous decision. As professional athletes, the team makes the unpopular choice. A classic underdog tale based on a true story, Kalev celebrates the achievements of a national basketball team who, despite the political turmoil surrounding them, and their unpopularity, went on to beat the odds and find glory.

Image: Multimedia Est

Maria, Dan and Ilinca embark on their regular end-of-year humanitarian trip, driving an SUV along the mountain dirt roads of the Romanian village of Întregalde. On their travels, they help a lonely old man reach a sawmill where he supposedly works. When their car gets stuck in a ditch in the woods, they’re forced to spend the night with the old man, and their ideas about empathy and helpfulness begin to be challenged. This deeply thoughtful and clever film makes full use of classic horror tropes to constantly make the characters, and the audience, second-guess the decisions they make and why. The fact that the

film ultimately deviates from audience expectations – emerging as an unexpectedly humane and touching feature – is just part of what makes Întregalde such a significant film in the current crop of Romanian cinema.

Image: ForeFilms

After a propulsive prologue with a Scorsese-like swagger, Luxembourg, Luxembourg emerges as a fun, droll and unpredictable dramedy about frayed family ties. As the pair of brothers, one a small-time

drug dealer and the other a small-time cop, attempt to reunite with their dying father, they end up causing more chaos than intended. Inspired by the experience of his own father’s death, Ukrainian writer/director Antonio Lukich delivers a humorous and humane film that asks ‘Why are we so drawn to those who constantly run away from us?’

Image: Eaux Vives Productions

Hélène and Mathieu have been happily married for many years: the bond between them is deep. Faced with an existential decision, Hélène travels alone to Norway to seek peace, an act that will test the

strength of their love. Vicky Krieps (Corsage, Phantom Thread) is extraordinary as a woman with a life-threatening illness who is torn between the man she loves, and a stranger whose shared experience of disease delivers an invaluable level of empathy and understanding. Devastating but never overwrought – that this is Gaspard Ulliel’s final film adds another note of poignancy – More Than Ever presents a moving and intimate depiction of a couple’s relationship.

Image: The Marriage Project

From an early age, songs and fairytales convinced Zelma that love would solve all her problems as long as she abided by society’s expectations of how a girl should act. But as she grew older something didn’t seem right with the concept of love: the more she tried to conform, the more her body resisted. My Love Affair with Marriage is a story about the acceptance of the inner female rebellion. After announcing herself as a major talent in the world of animated filmmaking by exploring her struggles with mental illness with humour and poignancy in her 2014 debut Rocks in My Pockets, Latvian-born filmmaker Signe Baumane returns eight years later with her second feature. Through a blend of animation, music, comedy and absurdism, Baumane now turns her sights to her misadventures in love, sex and marriage.

Image: Moving Story Entertainment

The extraordinary life of French feminist icon Simone Veil is brought to the silver screen in this moving and monumental biopic from director Olivier Dahan (La Vie en rose). A box office smash hit in its native France, Simone Veil offers an intimate and epic portrait of a singular woman – Holocaust survivor, human rights advocate and politician – who eminently challenged and transformed her era while defending a humanist message still keenly relevant today.

Three Colours (Blue/White/Red) restoration

Image: MK2 productions

Thomas Caldwell, Artistic Director of Europa! Europa says: ‘One of the highlights of the second year of Europa! Europa is the Australian premiere of the new 4K restorations of Krzysztof Kieslowski’s masterful Three Colours Trilogy. These films typify what is so great about European cinema and exemplify our guiding programming principles: they are multinational films that both celebrate and critique the countries they are from; they are arthouse alternatives to mainstream Hollywood cinema while remaining completely accessible; and they showcase cinema at its boldest.’

Image: Hellinger/Warner Bros. Germany

This German box office smash hit delivers a blend of comedy, romance and drama as it explores the interlinking lives of five different women dealing with issues such as body image, life after parenthood, failing marriages, societal expectations, and the burdens of family and relationships. Wunderschön offers a light-hearted and humorous look at the realities facing many modern women, while bursting with integrity and compassion for its characters as they attempt to navigate the world.

Europa! Europa Film Festival is on from 16 February – 17 March 2023. For tickets and more information, head to the Europa! Europa website