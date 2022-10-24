Elvis leads the pack in AACTA Technical Craft awards

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has been nominated in all nine categories of the forthcoming AACTA Technical Craft awards, the highest for any film. In TV, the ABC’s Mystery Road: Origin is out ahead, with six nominations.

The 2022 AACTA Awards will take place in Sydney in December.

Other films nominated for their technical craft include Three Thousand Years of Longing (eight nominations) The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson (six) and Joel Edgerton’s The Stranger (five).

In TV and streaming, Heartbreak High and Love Me have each received four nominations, while The Twelve received three.

‘We are very proud to be able to recognise these screen practitioners here in Australia and highlight the strength and importance of their role in our local industry,’ AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said. ‘Celebrating these creatives, and the work they do, is paramount in promoting our industry to the next generation of creatives and helps to fulfil current labour shortages.

‘As pioneers of technical craft awards, the AACTA Awards serves to stimulate the growth of this sector, and we look forward to honouring our incredible industry in December.’

The 2022 nominees:

AACTA Award for Best Casting presented by Casting Networks

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Heartbreak High – Amanda Mitchell

Love Me – Nathan Lloyd

The Stranger – Anousha Zarkesh

The Twelve – Kirsty McGregor

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Documentary

A Fire Inside – Josh Flavell

Anonymous Club – Danny Cohen

Facing Monsters – Rick Rifici

Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds – Cam Batten, Caspar Mazzotti, Nick Robinson

Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Daniel Stoupin, Pete West

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film

Blaze – Jeremy Rouse

Elvis – Mandy Walker

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Mark Wareharm

The Stranger – Sam Chiplin

Three Thousand Years of Longing – John Seale

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television

Heartbreak High – Simon Ozolins Episode 1

Love Me – Earle Dresner Episode 4

Mystery Road: Origin – Tyson Perkins Episode 3

The Tourist – Ben Wheeler Episode 1

The Tourist – Geoffrey Hall Episode 6

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Here Out West – Wendy Cork

Pieces – Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Tess Schofield

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Kym Barrett

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television

Firebite – Heather Wallace Episode 3

Heartbreak High – Rita Carmody Episode 1

Love Me – Cappi Ireland Episode 4

Mystery Road: Origin – Terri Lamera Episode 3

The Twelve – Xanthe Huebel Episode 10

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Documentary

Ablaze – Tony Stevens

Clean – Nguyet Sang Louis Dai, Lachlan McLeod

Franklin – Johanna Scott

River – Simon Njoo

We Were Once Kids – Shannon Swan

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film

Blaze – Dany Cooper

Elvis – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Nude Tuesday – Nick Meyers

The Stranger – Simon Njoo

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Margaret Sixel

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television

Bump – Ariel Shaw Episode 2

Muster Dogs – John Unwin, Orly Danon, Fiona Strain, Brendon Cain Episode 1

Mystery Road: Origin – Nicholas Holmes Episode 3

Surviving Summer – Amelia Ford Episode 7

The Twelve – Mark Perry Episode 10

AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Gold – Jennifer Lamphee

The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Beth Halsted, Simon Joseph, Jennifer Lamphee

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Lesley Vanderwalt

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse – Rachel Scane, Helen Magelaki, Mariel McLorey

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Documentary

A Fire Inside – Matteo Zingales

Age Of Rage – The Australian Punk Revolution – Dale Cornelius

Facing Monsters – Tim Count

Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Hilton Mowday

River – Piers Burbrook de Vere, William Barton, Richard Tognetti

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film

A Stitch In Time – Angela Little

Elvis – Elliott Wheeler

Falling For Figaro – Cezary Skubiszewski

The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Salliana Seven Campbell

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Tom Holkenborg

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television

Aftertaste – Benjamin Speed Episode 3

Born To Spy – Diego Baldenweg, Lionel Baldenweg, Nora Baldenweg Episode 4

Mystery Road: Origin – Vincent Goodyer Episode 3

Savage River – Bryony Marks Episode 1

The PM’s Daughter – Caitlin Yeo, Basil Hogios Episode 9

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn

Interceptor – George Liddle

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Sam Hobbs

The Stranger – Leah Popple

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Roger Ford

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television

Firebite – Amy Baker Episode 3

Heartbreak High – Marni Kornhauser Episode 1

Love Me – Josephine Ford Episode 4

Mystery Road: Origin – Herbert Pinter Episode 3

The Tourist – Scott Bird Episode 1

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Documentary

A Fire Inside – Luke Mynott

Facing Monsters – Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton

Franklin – Emma Bortignon

River – Tara Webb, Robert Mackenzie

Unseen Skies – Blair Slater, Mick Boraso, Cameron Grant, Sam Hayward

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film

Bosch & Rockit – Sam Hayward

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Liam Egan, Nick Emond, Leah Katz, Robert Sullivan, Tom Heuzenroeder, Lee Fidess

The Stranger – Andy Wright, Will Sheridan, Beth Bezzina, Chris Goodes

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Robert Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, Yulia Akerholt, James Ashton

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television

Aftertaste – Micheal Darren, Pete Smith, Josh Williams, Leah McKeown Episode 3

Mystery Road: Origin – Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope Episode 3

Savage River – Manel Lopez, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruz Episode 1

Summer Love – Scott Findlay Episode 1

Troppo – Joel McLean Episode 8

AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation