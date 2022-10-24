Elvis leads the pack in AACTA Technical Craft awards

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has been nominated in all nine categories of the forthcoming AACTA Technical Craft awards, the highest for any film. In TV, the ABC’s Mystery Road: Origin is out ahead, with six nominations.
The 2022 AACTA Awards will take place in Sydney in December.
Other films nominated for their technical craft include Three Thousand Years of Longing (eight nominations) The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson (six) and Joel Edgerton’s The Stranger (five).
In TV and streaming, Heartbreak High and Love Me have each received four nominations, while The Twelve received three.
‘We are very proud to be able to recognise these screen practitioners here in Australia and highlight the strength and importance of their role in our local industry,’ AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said. ‘Celebrating these creatives, and the work they do, is paramount in promoting our industry to the next generation of creatives and helps to fulfil current labour shortages.
‘As pioneers of technical craft awards, the AACTA Awards serves to stimulate the growth of this sector, and we look forward to honouring our incredible industry in December.’
The 2022 nominees:
AACTA Award for Best Casting presented by Casting Networks
- Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
- Heartbreak High – Amanda Mitchell
- Love Me – Nathan Lloyd
- The Stranger – Anousha Zarkesh
- The Twelve – Kirsty McGregor
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Documentary
- A Fire Inside – Josh Flavell
- Anonymous Club – Danny Cohen
- Facing Monsters – Rick Rifici
- Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds – Cam Batten, Caspar Mazzotti, Nick Robinson
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Daniel Stoupin, Pete West
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film
- Blaze – Jeremy Rouse
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Mark Wareharm
- The Stranger – Sam Chiplin
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – John Seale
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television
- Heartbreak High – Simon Ozolins Episode 1
- Love Me – Earle Dresner Episode 4
- Mystery Road: Origin – Tyson Perkins Episode 3
- The Tourist – Ben Wheeler Episode 1
- The Tourist – Geoffrey Hall Episode 6
AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Here Out West – Wendy Cork
- Pieces – Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe
- The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Tess Schofield
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Kym Barrett
AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television
- Firebite – Heather Wallace Episode 3
- Heartbreak High – Rita Carmody Episode 1
- Love Me – Cappi Ireland Episode 4
- Mystery Road: Origin – Terri Lamera Episode 3
- The Twelve – Xanthe Huebel Episode 10
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Documentary
- Ablaze – Tony Stevens
- Clean – Nguyet Sang Louis Dai, Lachlan McLeod
- Franklin – Johanna Scott
- River – Simon Njoo
- We Were Once Kids – Shannon Swan
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film
- Blaze – Dany Cooper
- Elvis – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
- Nude Tuesday – Nick Meyers
- The Stranger – Simon Njoo
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Margaret Sixel
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television
- Bump – Ariel Shaw Episode 2
- Muster Dogs – John Unwin, Orly Danon, Fiona Strain, Brendon Cain Episode 1
- Mystery Road: Origin – Nicholas Holmes Episode 3
- Surviving Summer – Amelia Ford Episode 7
- The Twelve – Mark Perry Episode 10
AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK
- Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- Gold – Jennifer Lamphee
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Beth Halsted, Simon Joseph, Jennifer Lamphee
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Lesley Vanderwalt
- Wyrmwood: Apocalypse – Rachel Scane, Helen Magelaki, Mariel McLorey
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Documentary
- A Fire Inside – Matteo Zingales
- Age Of Rage – The Australian Punk Revolution – Dale Cornelius
- Facing Monsters – Tim Count
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Hilton Mowday
- River – Piers Burbrook de Vere, William Barton, Richard Tognetti
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film
- A Stitch In Time – Angela Little
- Elvis – Elliott Wheeler
- Falling For Figaro – Cezary Skubiszewski
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Salliana Seven Campbell
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Tom Holkenborg
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television
- Aftertaste – Benjamin Speed Episode 3
- Born To Spy – Diego Baldenweg, Lionel Baldenweg, Nora Baldenweg Episode 4
- Mystery Road: Origin – Vincent Goodyer Episode 3
- Savage River – Bryony Marks Episode 1
- The PM’s Daughter – Caitlin Yeo, Basil Hogios Episode 9
AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn
- Interceptor – George Liddle
- The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Sam Hobbs
- The Stranger – Leah Popple
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Roger Ford
AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television
- Firebite – Amy Baker Episode 3
- Heartbreak High – Marni Kornhauser Episode 1
- Love Me – Josephine Ford Episode 4
- Mystery Road: Origin – Herbert Pinter Episode 3
- The Tourist – Scott Bird Episode 1
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Documentary
- A Fire Inside – Luke Mynott
- Facing Monsters – Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton
- Franklin – Emma Bortignon
- River – Tara Webb, Robert Mackenzie
- Unseen Skies – Blair Slater, Mick Boraso, Cameron Grant, Sam Hayward
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film
- Bosch & Rockit – Sam Hayward
- Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller
- The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Liam Egan, Nick Emond, Leah Katz, Robert Sullivan, Tom Heuzenroeder, Lee Fidess
- The Stranger – Andy Wright, Will Sheridan, Beth Bezzina, Chris Goodes
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Robert Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, Yulia Akerholt, James Ashton
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television
- Aftertaste – Micheal Darren, Pete Smith, Josh Williams, Leah McKeown Episode 3
- Mystery Road: Origin – Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope Episode 3
- Savage River – Manel Lopez, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruz Episode 1
- Summer Love – Scott Findlay Episode 1
- Troppo – Joel McLean Episode 8
AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation
- DC League of Super-Pets – Sharna Hackett, Feargal Stewart, Christian So, Miles Green, Eitenne Marc
- Elvis – Tom Wood, Fiona Crawford, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds, Adam Hammond
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Julia Neighly, Brendan Seals, Kilou Picard
- Thor: Love and Thunder – Jake Morrison, Lisa Marra, Dan Oliver, Dan Bethell, Ian Cope
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Chris Spry, Alastair Stephen, Roy Malhi, Chris Davies