Ek Din: a chat with writer/producer of new short playing on SBS and Federation Square

Ek Din tells the story of the contrasting fortunes of two Indian migrants living in Melbourne. What started life as a SAE Creative Media Institute student film, has been honoured with six official selections and awards at film festivals around the world.

The film was written and produced by Marque La Brooy as part of his final student project, and was inspired by his parents’ experiences on arriving in Australia. Ek Din is currently being featured at Melbourne’s Federation Square and playing on SBS On Demand.

Ek Din, which means ‘One Day’ in Hindi, is about Indian migrants Malik and Ashmitha. One night in Melbourne, they cross paths and challenge each other’s perceptions of the reality of life in Australia. Malik believes Australia is a place where your voice isn’t heard, but Ashmitha believes ‘life isn’t always easy’, and the challenge of migration is one you just have to accept.

Read: Hispanic migrants in Victoria – a chat with Our Voices director Diana Páez

To date, Ek Din has been selected for screening at the following film festivals:

Melbourne Overlooked Film Festival – Audience choice award winner

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne – Official selection

Multicultural Film Festival – Honourable mention and official selection

Melbourne Lift Off Film Festival – Official selection

Sydney Lift Off Film Festival – Official selection

First Time Film Makers Film Festival, Pinewood Studios UK – Official selection

We spoke to writer/producer Marque La Brooy about the filmmaking process behind Ek Din.

Hi Marque! How are you feeling about the current and continued success of Ek Din?

I am really grateful that I was given the opportunity to not only share a story I relate to, but a story that so many people from India to Japan can relate to.

I’m really excited as well as nervous because you can never know what everyone thinks and how they would respond to the film, but I’m looking forward to hearing the response from a wider audience, not only from Melbourne but around the world.

I know the idea was inspired by your parents coming to Australia, but how much of it is true to your own experiences?

What influenced me is that even in 2022 I still have friends and family who have migrated to a country like Australia where there’s so much opportunity, but it still can feel like you’re a small fish in a big ocean. All the emotions, challenges, sacrifices made now are quite similar to what people felt 20, 30 or even 50 years ago coming to a new country – it’s something that they can all relate to.

I wanted to create something that not only is relevant now, but something that has been around for multiple generations. This is why I wrote characters in the film such as Ashmitha, a recently migrated student who can’t wait to start building her dream career, and Malik, who has been here for a while and knows that it’s not easy. It’s hard work and long hours. Also smaller characters, such as Ashmitha’s mother, who has lost contact with her daughter who is thousands of kilometres away from her.

Tell me about working with Dion Wheeler as your director; did the two of you see eye to eye on the vision of the film?

When I was writing the initial screenplay for this film as part of my major project at SAE, I had Dion in mind as the person I wanted to direct it, so when I approached him with the first draft and asked if he would be keen. Later that night he sent through a marked up version of the script, a vision board, and a treatment, from that moment on I knew this film needed to be directed by him.

Throughout the production process, I really wanted Dion to have full control of his vision. I trusted him to take the reins as a director and make decisions, to bring the story I wrote to life.

He would ask me questions and I would tell him my honest thoughts but I would always re-assure him that ‘whatever you want goes’! And honestly I wouldn’t want the film any other way.

Read: Working with Hans Zimmer: an Australian audio grad tells all

How did you cast your two leads? Why were they perfect for the roles?

We actually found our Malik after Dion saw Sahil (the actor) in a play a few years back. When his name was on the agency list, we called him down for an interview and when we went through a few lines of the audition script right then and there, Dion and I shared a look and we both knew he was perfect for the role.

Casting Ashmitha was a bit trickier. We narrowed the role to about two or three different actresses, then after we got our shortlist we called Sahil in and did a chemistry test with our short listed candidates and when we saw Rachel and Sahil, we knew that’s who we had to go with.

How do you hope people will react to this film?

I hope people see that even if your skin colour is different, you don’t speak the same language, or you might do things a bit differently, we all want the same things in life. We want a chance to experience the opportunity that this country has to offer, and we will try our best to get there even if it’s taking a few extra late night shifts.

Ek Din is currently streaming on SBS On Demand.