News

 > Television > News

Eddie Betts series to debut on Netflix

Netflix and NITV will simultaneously air a new animated series inspired by Eddie Betts' Eddie’s Lil’ Homies children’s books.
6 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

Eddies’ Lil’ Homies is currently in production. Image: Netflix

Share Icon

Production has started on a new Australian animated series called Eddie’s Lil’ Homies – a First-Nations focused children’s show inspired by sports star Eddie Betts’ children’s books of the same name.

The series, which is the first co-commission between Netflix and National Indigenous Television (NITV), is primarily being made in both South Australia and Victoria, and will air simultaneously on Netflix and NITV.

The Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) has given the series a major production investment.

What is Eddie’s Lil’ Homies about?

The 10 x 12-minute comedy series follows eight-year-old Eddie and his two best friends Lottie and Tal as they navigate the complex and ‘often fantastical waters’ of childhood. Their friends are their family and the playground is their universe, one where anything and everything is possible, where ‘imaginary friends can be real, games of rock paper scissors can take on stupendous importance’ and kindness, empathy and ‘a good rap’ can help put anything right.

‘Eddie Betts has always been a role model for kids across the country, so when he, Anna and Sophie first approached us we loved the idea of taking Eddie’s message of respect, acceptance and inclusion for each other and country, to the screen in an entertaining, funny and imaginative series,’ said ACTF Head of Content Bernadette O’Mahony.

‘We know kids here and around the world will want to hang out with Eddie, Lottie, Tal, Decks, Junior and friends in their inner-city neighbourhood as they explore, laugh, learn and rap their way through life.’

Who is making Eddie’s Lil’ Homies?

Produced by Sophie Byrne (The Lost Thing), Eddie Betts and Anna Scullie, the series has been developed and financed with the aforementioned principal investment from the ACTF, along with production support from Coles and the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC).

The writing on the series comes from comedian and Triple J host Dave Woodhead (Barrumbi Kids, Thalu), Yaraman Thorne (Black Comedy), Ray Boseley (Round the Twist, Lil’ Elvis Jones and the Truckstoppers), Lorin Clarke (Beep and Mort, Larry the Wonderpup) and Julie Sam-Yue (Kangaroo Beach), with scripts produced by Mark O’Toole (Black Comedy, You’re Skitting Me).

Netflix said it was thrilled to be partnering with ACTF and NITV for the first time ‘on this charming and fantastical look into the wonder of childhood’.

About the books

Eddie Betts said the books were written to motivate and inspire literacy and learning, with My Kind focusing on spreading kindness and understanding, acceptance and equality, and My People designed to start conversations about First Nations cultures and to combat racism and bias.

‘The Eddie’s Lil’ Homies books have been a labour of love for myself and Anna [Scullie] and something I’m really passionate about,’ Betts said. ‘Seeing the enthusiasm for the books as I go around the country, and kids doing the raps on social media and asking us about more stories, were what pushed us to team up with Sophie Byrne and the ACTF to develop the animated series.

‘To then have Netflix and NITV immediately see our vision for the series and come onboard to help us bring Eddie’s Lil’ Homies to life is really exciting. I can’t wait for the kids across the country to see it!’

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Feature Film News Reviews Streaming Television
More
News

In Our Blood – four-part Australian AIDS musical drama coming to the ABC

The series announcement comes as Australia gets ready to celebrate Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras this…

ScreenHub staff
News

The Portable Door on Stan: everything we know

Sam Niell, Christoph Waltz and Miranda Otto star in the new fantasy feature film which was shot in Queensland.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Skinamarink review: an audaciously boring horror

If you enjoy boredom, you’ll be delighted. But when the ghostly entity whispers ‘go to sleep,’ it becomes difficult not…

Naja Later
News

Weekend streaming & cinema guide: 3-5 February

What's on this weekend at the cinema or on your streaming services? Which festivals are happening? Relax, we've got you.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Koala Man. Image: Disney+
Reviews

Koala Man on Disney+ is surreal, silly and splendid – review

You can watch this show and find some shrewd observations about masculinity, social status and Australian cringe ... or just…

Mel Campbell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login