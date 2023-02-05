Eddie Betts series to debut on Netflix

Production has started on a new Australian animated series called Eddie’s Lil’ Homies – a First-Nations focused children’s show inspired by sports star Eddie Betts’ children’s books of the same name.

The series, which is the first co-commission between Netflix and National Indigenous Television (NITV), is primarily being made in both South Australia and Victoria, and will air simultaneously on Netflix and NITV.

The Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) has given the series a major production investment.

What is Eddie’s Lil’ Homies about?

The 10 x 12-minute comedy series follows eight-year-old Eddie and his two best friends Lottie and Tal as they navigate the complex and ‘often fantastical waters’ of childhood. Their friends are their family and the playground is their universe, one where anything and everything is possible, where ‘imaginary friends can be real, games of rock paper scissors can take on stupendous importance’ and kindness, empathy and ‘a good rap’ can help put anything right.

‘Eddie Betts has always been a role model for kids across the country, so when he, Anna and Sophie first approached us we loved the idea of taking Eddie’s message of respect, acceptance and inclusion for each other and country, to the screen in an entertaining, funny and imaginative series,’ said ACTF Head of Content Bernadette O’Mahony.

‘We know kids here and around the world will want to hang out with Eddie, Lottie, Tal, Decks, Junior and friends in their inner-city neighbourhood as they explore, laugh, learn and rap their way through life.’

Who is making Eddie’s Lil’ Homies?

Produced by Sophie Byrne (The Lost Thing), Eddie Betts and Anna Scullie, the series has been developed and financed with the aforementioned principal investment from the ACTF, along with production support from Coles and the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC).

The writing on the series comes from comedian and Triple J host Dave Woodhead (Barrumbi Kids, Thalu), Yaraman Thorne (Black Comedy), Ray Boseley (Round the Twist, Lil’ Elvis Jones and the Truckstoppers), Lorin Clarke (Beep and Mort, Larry the Wonderpup) and Julie Sam-Yue (Kangaroo Beach), with scripts produced by Mark O’Toole (Black Comedy, You’re Skitting Me).

Netflix said it was thrilled to be partnering with ACTF and NITV for the first time ‘on this charming and fantastical look into the wonder of childhood’.

About the books

Eddie Betts said the books were written to motivate and inspire literacy and learning, with My Kind focusing on spreading kindness and understanding, acceptance and equality, and My People designed to start conversations about First Nations cultures and to combat racism and bias.

‘The Eddie’s Lil’ Homies books have been a labour of love for myself and Anna [Scullie] and something I’m really passionate about,’ Betts said. ‘Seeing the enthusiasm for the books as I go around the country, and kids doing the raps on social media and asking us about more stories, were what pushed us to team up with Sophie Byrne and the ACTF to develop the animated series.

‘To then have Netflix and NITV immediately see our vision for the series and come onboard to help us bring Eddie’s Lil’ Homies to life is really exciting. I can’t wait for the kids across the country to see it!’