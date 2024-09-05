News

Dropout reveals Dimension 20: Misfits & Magic – Season 2

Dropout has released a trailer for Misfits & Magic – Season 2, premiering 25 Sept 2024.
Aabria Iyengar as the GM in Misfits & Magic. Image: Dropout

Streaming

Dropout has revealed that the next season of its popular TTRPG series, Dimension 20, will be Misfits & Magic – Season 2.

In Season 1, four American high school students were swept into a world of wizards, finding themselves at a prominent British wizarding school. Any similarities to existing IP here are quickly dissected and twisted into the sort of chaotic narrative only Dimension 20 can provide.

The game uses the ‘Kids on Brooms’ gaming system, plus some homebrew mechanics (like adding an extra d6 when using, and I quote: ‘common fucking sense’).

The logline for the second season reads: ‘years after the events of season one, the Pilot Program must embark on a quest for the future of magic.’

Dropout favourites Brennan Lee Mulligan, Erika Ishii, Danielle Radford and Lou Wilson return to play as characters Evan Kelmp, K, Sam Black, and Whitney Jammer. The story is led by Game Master Aabria Iyengar.

The official trailer for the show dropped today, and is available to watch below.

The trailer only teases so much, with one of the most exciting elements being the extremely detailed minifigs and tiny sets that will host the Pilot Program in their adventures.

Season 1 of Misftis & Magic was filmed in 2021. The decision to have only four players was due to COVID-19 rules that were in place at the time. It was also the first season of Dimension 20 to feature a guest GM, Aabria Iyengar.

Season 2 is officially out next month, more than three years after its predecessor premiered on Dropout.

Dropout has confirmed that the second season will have 11 episodes, with each one dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

Misfits & Magic – Season 2 premieres on Dropout on 25 September 2024.

