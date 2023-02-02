News

Melbourne Planetarium film festival offers unique ‘fulldome’ treats

Dome Under Film Festival, Australia's only fulldome film festival, returns to Melbourne Planetarium this weekend.
Silvi Vann-Wall

Psychlorama – Directed by James McGarrigle & Jonny Delaney

The Dome Under Film Festival, an annual cinema event that showcases films made specifically for planetarium dome ceilings, will return to the Melbourne Planetarium this weekend.

From Saturday 4 February to Sunday 5 February 2023 film lovers can book in to see 25 films from 14 countries screened in what is perhaps the most unique cinema in Melbourne. In fact, Dome Under is the only ‘fulldome‘ film festival in Australia.

In 2021, Dome Under joined with Jena Fulldome Festival (Jena, Germany), Fulldome UK (Plymouth, England), and Dome Fest West (Los Angeles, USA) to form the International Cooperation of Fulldome Festivals (ICFF).  

Unique to planetariums, fulldome films immerse audiences in a hemispherical view that spans the entirety of the planetarium’s 16-metre domed ceiling. With a 5.1 surround sound system, the result is an all-enveloping, VR-like experience for audience members.  

Read: Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

The films on offer at Dome Under have been hand-picked by festival founder/curator Warik Lawrance, and will screen across seven themed sessions: Astronomy, Mind Blowing Art, Animation, World Stories, Art Meets Science, Families and Kids Films. 

Lawrance said he’s excited that for the third year running Melbourne audiences will be able to experience a selection of the world’s best fulldome films. 

‘It’s fantastic to offer such a high-calibre program of fulldome films once again,’ he said. ‘We put a call out to filmmakers across the globe to submit fulldome format films that surprise, delight, confront, and thrill audiences.  We’re confident that our selection will do just that!’

‘With seven sessions, we’ve got you covered – there’s something for kids, astronomy buffs and art lovers alike.’

On the last day of the festival the Dome Under film selection panel will present five awards for Best Astronomy Film, Best Children’s Film, Best Narrative Film, Best Art Film and Best Short Film. These films will be submitted for the international Best of Earth Awards, which honour excellence, creativity and innovation in fulldome media.

For tickets and further information visit the Scienceworks website

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

