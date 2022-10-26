Doctor Who leaves the ABC for Disney+

News

It was fun while it lasted, but it's been confirmed that the Doctor will be leaving the ABC after a long and fruitful relationship.
Paul Dalgarno

Ncuti Gatwa will become the Time Lord, on Disney+, in 2023. Image: BBC.

After a relationship spanning more than 50 years, the Doctor and the ABC are parting ways. The news follows a BBC announcement that it will partner with Disney+ to continue the series.

According to the British broadcaster: ‘The BBC and Disney Branded Television – two giants of entertainment – have come together to transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world.

‘Under a shared creative vision, they will deliver this quintessentially British show to future generations on an unprecedented scale with Disney+ as the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside the UK and Ireland. The announcement – which was made this morning by the next Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa […] – begins a new collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television.’

The partnership comes as she show welcomes the return of showrunner Russell T Davies, who was responsible for the show’s revival in 2005 and is credited with propelling the show into one of TV’s biggest hits. David Tennant will also return to play the Doctor for three specials, before Gatwa takes over the role. The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023.

A spokesperson for the ABC said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to the generations of Whovians who have enjoyed Doctor Who with us on the ABC. Everyone at the ABC wishes the Doctor well on their adventures and we hope the Time Lord will visit us again at some stage in the future.

‘Audiences can currently enjoy past seasons of Doctor Who, including the recent Centenary Special, on ABC iview’

Showrunner Russell T Davies welcomed the new partnership. ‘I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.’ 

Disney+ President Alisa Bowen said: ‘We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world.

‘The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.’

The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

