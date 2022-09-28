News

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

The Australian actor is set to play the iconic mutant once again as Deadpool joins the MCU.
28 Sep 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Deadpool 3 official poster. Image: Disney/Marvel

Share Icon

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is donning the grizzly beard and adamantium claws once again, as he gears up to reprise his iconic Wolverine role in Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular Deadpool, posted a video on his Twitter and TikTok accounts this morning, feigning a somber tone and claiming he had done some soul-searching since the last two Deadpool installments.

In the video, he confesses they had run out of good ideas for foul-mouthed superhero … but then he asks a man in the background if he ‘wants to play Wolverine one more time’.

‘Yeah, sure Ryan,’ says the man, who looks and sounds like Jackman.

@vancityreynolds Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ #deadpool ♬ original sound – Ryan Reynolds

Given there was no Deadpool news at Disney’s recent D23 expo, this announcement has come as quite a surprise to fans all over the world.

This will be Deadpool’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having previously been owned by 20th Century Fox. Despite the studio swap, the upcoming film is still known as ‘Deadpool 3’ (until sources say otherwise).

Reynolds has portrayed Deadpool three times before – the first being opposite Jackman in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (which is what Reynold’s TikTok caption refers to – his character’s mouth was sewn shut). Jackman has played Wolverine a whopping ten times, and this appearance will mark his eleventh – and probably last.

No further details about the film’s plot are known.

Deadpool 3 will be in cinemas from 6 September 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

