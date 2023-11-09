Daniel Johns, Ben Folds and David Helffgott in neurodiversity documentary The Musical Mind

What do Daniel Johns, Ben Folds, David Helfgott and Australian classical pianist Simon Tedeschi have in common? Well, aside from extraordinary musical talent, they each are neurodiverse.

The Musical Mind…A Portrait In Process is a vivid glimpse into the private worlds and elite musical processes of the four musicians, brought together through their connection with the Academy Award-nominated movie Shine and its director Scott Hicks.

Watch the trailer for The Musical Mind below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The stories of Daniel Johns, Ben Folds, Simon Tedeschi and David Helfgott are interwoven by portraits, created on camera, by renowned artist

Spirovski. A celebration of the individuality of the creative brain, The Musical Mind explores the ability of four musicians to channel their unique instincts and individual neurodiversity into musical creations, unlocking emotion through the borderless language of music.

Read: Damage: director Madeleine Blackwell interview

The Musical Mind is a Beyond May30 Entertainment Production by writer/director Scott Hicks, producer Kerry Heysen, writer and co-producer Jett Heysen-Hicks and executive producer David Chiem; produced with the support of the South Australian Film Corporation and the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, in association with Banijay Rights. Bonsai Films is releasing the film in Australia.

Scott Hicks will be the special guest at Q&A screenings from November 18 at the following locations:

November 18 – Cinema Nova, Carlton Melbourne – 7pm

November 19 – Event Bondi, Sydney – 4pm

November 20 – Event Glendale, Newcastle – 6pm

November 26 – Palace Nova Eastend, Adelaide – 3pm

The Musical Mind opens in cinemas from 23 November 2023.